Elon Musk has certainly been all over the news in recent months. It appears as though this trend will be continuing into the new year.

His recent acquisition of Twitter and his controversial ways of handling the company remains one of the most discussed topics online. The latest story says that the 51-year-old reportedly lost $200 billion. However, this has nothing to do with the social media platform.

Tesla CEO Elon Musk looks up as he addresses guests at the Offshore Northern Seas 2022 (ONS) meeting in Stavanger, Norway on August 29, 2022. (Photo by CARINA JOHANSEN/NTB/AFP via Getty Images)

Musk is the first person in history to lose this much money from his net worth. The huge financial loss arrives at the heels of Tesla shares dropping drastically. According to Bloomberg‘s Billionaires Index, the stock saw an 11% decrease on Tuesday (December 27).

Of course, this news comes nearly two years after he became only the second person to ever reach a personal fortune of more than $200 billion. Although, even after the loss, his net worth is still estimated to be a whopping $137 billion.

Elon Musk has become the first person ever to lose $200 billion, per Bloomberg. — unusual_whales (@unusual_whales) December 31, 2022

In other recent news surrounding the SpaceX CEO, reports allege that he is responsible for another mass firing at Twitter. In an effort to cut costs, Musk fired every member of the janitorial staff at the company’s San Fransisco offices.

“With people packed into more confined spaces, the smell of leftover takeout food and body odor has lingered on the floors, according to four current and former employees. Bathrooms have grown dirty, these people said. And because janitorial services have largely been ended, some workers have resorted to bringing their own rolls of toilet paper from home,” writes The New York Times in their report.

Just a couple of weeks ago, he announced he will be stepping down as Twitter’s CEO in the near future. This came after he ran a poll asking the platform’s users if he should do so. “I will abide by the results of this poll,” he writes. After over 17 million votes, 57.5% of them answered yes. It will certainly be interesting to see if he sticks to his word.

Should I step down as head of Twitter? I will abide by the results of this poll. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) December 18, 2022

