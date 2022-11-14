If there’s one thing that the world can fully agree on right now, it’s that Elon Musk is having a tough time holding things together at Twitter HQ. Thankfully, he’s not in denial of that. In fact, he virtually admitted it during a business conference in Indonesia on Monday (November 14) morning.

As TMZ reports, the South African spoke at B20 earlier today. When someone asked how he’s been managing Tesla, his latest purchase, and his countless other endeavours, he didn’t hesitate to admit that he’s in over his head at the moment.

Elon Musk attends Heidi Klum’s 21st Annual Halloween Party presented by Now Screaming x Prime Video and Baileys Irish Cream Liqueur at Sake No Hana at Moxy Lower East Side on October 31, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Noam Galai/Getty Images for Heidi Klum)

“I have too much work on my plate,” Musk confirmed. “That is for sure. I am really working the absolute most amount that I can work from morning ’til night, seven days a week… This is not something I recommend, frankly.”

After an undeniably long pause, the 51-year-old can be seen looking around and smiling, appearing to be baffled by the circumstances of his life. “I don’t know what else to say,” he surprisingly tells the crowd. “But it is um… And I just look at this video and it’s so bizarre.”

As he hysterically laughs, the engineer says, “I’m sitting in the dark surrounded by candles… It’s so bizarre.” At this point, it’s obvious that lack of sleep could be playing a factor in Musk’s outlandish antics.

Elsewhere in the news, the father of 10 is making more headlines after getting into something of a social media spat with Massachusetts Senator Ed Markey.

After a Washington Post journalist was able to successfully create a Twitter Blue account and impersonate the politician, he pressed Musk for answers as to why this is possible in the first place and what he’s doing to stop it from happening in the future.

The infamous troll’s response? “Perhaps it is because your real account sounds like a parody?” This didn’t go over well with Markey, who lashed into the billionaire.

“One of your companies is under an FTC consent decree. Auto safety watchdog NHTSA is investigating another for killing people. And you’re spending your time picking fights online. Fix your companies. Or Congress will,” the Senator reminded Musk.

Seeing as Markey is on several subcommittees that oversee the Tesla CEO’s business in the private sector, this could cause some trouble for him down the road.

Perhaps it is because your real account sounds like a parody? — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 13, 2022

One of your companies is under an FTC consent decree. Auto safety watchdog NHTSA is investigating another for killing people. And you’re spending your time picking fights online. Fix your companies. Or Congress will. https://t.co/lE178gPRoM — Ed Markey (@SenMarkey) November 13, 2022

What do you think lies in store next for Elon Musk’s Twitter? Let us know below, and check back later for more pop culture news updates.

[Via] [Via]