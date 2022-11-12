Things aren’t looking too good at Twitter. The company has been trying to put out one fire after another. Concurrently, the new CEO, Elon Musk, throws various ideas against the wall. Twitter users have lept on the opportunity to mock the billionaire. He had vowed to fix the site and encourage free speech, and has so far fallen short of both goals.

In a secret recording which has now been released to the press, Elon Musk has further alienated himself from his underlings. The Tesla CEO stated that employees of the tech company must work in person, or they will get the boot.

“Let me be crystal clear. If people do not return to the office when they are able to return to the office, they cannot remain at the company. End of story,” Musk said on the call.

A Twitter employee noted a flaw in Elon Musk’s logic. “Even if people returned to the office– the offices are separate offices, we won’t be in person anyways,” they said.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – MAY 02: (L-R) Maye Musk and Elon Musk, Twitter CEO, attend The 2022 Met Gala Celebrating “In America: An Anthology of Fashion” at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 02, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images)

But Elon Musk was stubborn, refusing to budge on the subject. “You can still maximize the amount of in-person activity,” he argued. He went on to compare Twitter to one of his other companies, Tesla. “Tesla is not one place either. But you know, it’s basically if you can, if you can show up at an office and you do not show up at the office, resignation accepted!” He said.

He summed up his philosophy as such: “I totally understand if that doesn’t work for some people. But that’s the new philosophy for Twitter.”

Elon Musk may have a short fuse because he just spent tens of billions of dollars on a company he now thinks is heading toward bankruptcy. That, or because his new ideas, like the eight dollar verification, have been widely ridiculed and immediately abused.

Additionally, an attorney for the laid-off workers is going to be using the leaked clip of Elon Musk to prove he’s violating the WARN Act.