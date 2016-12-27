indonesia
- TechElon Musk's "X" Twitter Rebrand Banned In Indonesia Under Pornographic LawsThe "x.com" domain was apparently previously used in ways that violated the country's laws against explicit content.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- TechElon Musk Admits He's In Over His Head During Business Conference: Watch"This is not something I recommend, frankly," the South African told attendees earlier today of his current work schedule.By Hayley Hynes
- MusicRich Brian Becomes 1st Indonesian Artist To Hit 10 Million Monthly ListenersRich Brian has become the first musician from Indonesian 10 million monthly listeners on Spotify.By Cole Blake
- MusicRussell Simmons Shares Yogi Inspiration Amid Sundance Premiere Of Sexual Assault DocThe doc received a standing ovation at the film festival. By Noah C
- GramIggy Azalea's Last Night On Vacation Means One More Bikini Thirst TrapIggy Azalea turns heads once again.By Alex Zidel
- SongsFrench Montana Joins Agnez Mo On "Diamonds" AnthemListen to Agnez Mo's latest.By Milca P.
- MusicRussell Simmons Spotted In The Hamptons After Disappearing After Rape AllegationsRussell Simmons has resurfaced. By Chantilly Post
- MusicRussell Simmons's Sworn Declaration Calls Assault Allegations "Shameful"Simmons also states that he's never even met the anonymous woman who has accused him of sexually assaulting her.By Erika Marie
- SocietyKFC Is Now Selling Bags Of Chicken SkinKFC's esteemed chicken skin is now being sold separately in bags.By Aron A.
- MusicRussell Simmons Rape Accuser Claims He's Hiding Out In Indonesia: ReportRussell Simmons is currently on a spiritual retreat but one of his accusers claim that he's simply trying to dodge trial.By Aron A.
- SocietyIndonesian Band Gets Washed Off Stage In Video Of TsunamiNobody saw this coming.By Brynjar Chapman
- Music88Rising & GUESS Collab For New Collection88Rising launches new fashion collab with GUESS.By Milca P.
- SocietyIndonesian Earthquake And Tsunami Kill At Least 380; Injure Hundreds MoreIndonesia devastated by 7.5-magnitude earthquake.By Milca P.
- EntertainmentChrissy Teigen Live Tweets In Terror During Massive Earthquake In BaliAt least 91 people died in the earthquake.By Karlton Jahmal
- SocietyA 2nd Earthquake Ravages The Indonesian Island Of Lombok, 37 Reported DeadDisaster strikes in Southeast Asia.By Devin Ch
- MusicRich Chigga Announces "Come To My Party" TourRich Chigga is coming to a city near you. By Aron A.
- Profiles7 Questions With Rich Chigga7 quick-hitters with Rich Chigga.By Danny Schwartz