Russell Simmons' "Stateless" Move To Indonesia Causes Dismissal In Federal Jane Doe Case

Russell Simmons has once again avoided legal trouble, this time by leveraging his residency in Indonesia. A federal judge dismissed a sexual assault lawsuit against the hip-hop mogul, ruling that Simmons is a “stateless” American citizen, placing him outside the court’s jurisdiction. Jane Doe, a former Def Jam executive, accused Simmons of raping her in the 1990s after luring her to his Manhattan apartment under the pretense of reviewing a music video. Her lawsuit was part of a wave of cases filed under New York’s Adult Survivors Act, which temporarily lifted the statute of limitations for adult victims of sexual abuse.

Simmons’ legal team argued that the case should be thrown out because he has lived in Indonesia since 2018. Judge John G. Koeltl agreed, finding that the plaintiff failed to prove Simmons was still domiciled in New York when she filed her complaint. The ruling boiled down to jurisdiction. Since Simmons no longer resides in any U.S. state and has held a permanent retirement visa in Indonesia since 2021, the court could not claim authority over him.

Russell Simmons Federal Case

The judge cited key evidence supporting Simmons’ foreign residency. Simmons sold his New York apartment in 2021. He holds an Indonesian driver’s license and has lived in multiple homes across the country. Jane Doe’s lawyers argued that Simmons’ social media posts, business ties, and occasional visits to New York proved he was still connected to the state. However, the court rejected that claim, stating that social media activity and periodic trips do not establish legal domicile.