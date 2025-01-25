Russell Simmons Reportedly Owes Over $3 Million To Sexual Assault Accusers In Unpaid Settlements

According to new court documents filed in New York County Supreme Court on Friday (January 24) – which were reportedly obtained by Courthouse News Service – Russell Simmons owes over $3 million to two sexual assault accusers for unpaid settlements. Moreover, the two women (Toni Sallie and Alexia Norton Jones) filed confessions of judgement concerning confidential agreements they inked with him back in 2023. Simmons reportedly owes Sallie around $3 million and owes Norton Jones $200,000, and it's important to note that the county-public settlements don't indicate what they are over. However, both women accused him of sexual assault in the past.

Sallie first launched her sexual assault allegations against Russell Simmons back in 2017 via a New York Times statement. She claimed they dated when she was a music journalist in the late '80s, and alleged that he sexually assaulted her in his Manhattan apartment the year after they broke up. "He pushed me on the bed and jumped on top of me, and physically attacked me," Sallie alleged to the publication. "We were fighting. I said no."

Russell Simmons At A 2023 MusiCares Event

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 03: Russell Simmons attends MusiCares Persons of the Year Honoring Berry Gordy and Smokey Robinson at Los Angeles Convention Center on February 03, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)

"The parties and their counsel agree to keep strictly confidential and not to disclose to anyone … any information concerning or in any way relating to the claims which Sallie has alleged caused her injuries or damages," the settlement in this Russell Simmons case reads. Now, Sallie alleges that he only paid $60,000 at press time, and she seeks to claim the remaining $2.94 million including 20% annualized interest accrued since February of 2024. As for Norton Jones, she claims that the music executive sexually assaulted her on a date in 1990. When she settled with him, she reportedly did so anonymously.

Furthermore, Norton Jones' $300,000 settlement with Russell Simmons did not include admission of wrongdoing from the latter. Also, this is not the first time that he faced accusations of failing to fulfill his settlement payments, as three women filed similar statements and accusations in New York County Supreme Court last October. Simmons does not seem to have publicly responded to any of this at press time, but perhaps the near future will provide more accountability, action, and clarification regarding all of this.