Kimora Lee Tags Russell Simmons In Mysterious Instagram Post Amid Legal Battle

What's she trying to do here?

Russell Simmons is still battling his ex Kimora Lee in court on accusations that she stole money from him to bail her ex-husband out. This is just one of the many legal troubles he faces these days following a litany of sexual assault and harassment allegations against him over the years. But Kimora isn't done with the music executive yet, as she randomly tagged him in an Instagram Story. No picture, no caption, nothing: just his tag on a black screen. Moreover, some fans theorize that she's just trying to get his attention and reach out to communicate, whereas others feel like she could make a claim or allegations about this whole process.

"I have never spoken to a policeman about anything," Russell Simmons said of people still in contact with him, although it's more in the context of his supporters than his detractors amid this process. "I have never spoken to a judge, civil or criminal, about anything. From what I can tell, Joe Biden, Bill Clinton, President Trump, all have more credible claims against them than I do. Knock it off. I love you, I just don't want my friends attacked. I wish you all the best, but just leave my friends alone. Don't attack them for visiting me."

Read More: Taraji P Henson Faces Backlash For Visiting Russell Simmons In Bali

Why Did Kimora Lee Tag Russell Simmons?

As such, some folks will probably criticize Kimora Lee for even reaching out, but this is far too vague to make heads or tails of. Another big controversy around the family that she and Russell Simmons had to address was their daughter's age gap relationship. "I don't think she 'had' an anything," Kimora said of Aoki. "I think that was just... She's a young pretty girl, and you know, I think that we don't think that the toads that we may kiss [are] gonna be like broadcasted... I personally feel a little bit like she was set up, which is why I try to teach the girls."