Taraji P Henson Faces Backlash For Visiting Russell Simmons In Bali

The two posed for a picture on Instagram.

Russell Simmons revealed on Instagram on Monday that actress Taraji P Henson recently came to visit him in Bali. In doing so, he shared a picture of the two of them lounging on a couch together. In the caption, he reflected on feeling "blessed" to have such good friends in his life.

"People when u have friends like this, you are truly blessed!!!!" Simmons wrote. "Everyone comes to Gdas for healing, some people exude healing energy You are one of those You make everyone happy just with your presence love you baby girl you are back home safe now[prayer hands] and already you are missed [prayer hands] until we meet again darling only love [heart] ps you mean so much to so many people keep inspiring us all !!!"

Taraji P Henson & Russell Simmons Attend NAACP Image Awards

LOS ANGELES, CA - FEBRUARY 12: Actress Taraji P. Henson and Producer Russell Simmons attend the CIROC Vodka, Official Spirit Sponsor Of The 2009 NAACP Image Awards Green Room held at the Shrine Auditorium on February 12, 2009 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Jeff Vespa/WireImage)

Fans were left confused by the tone of the post, with many interpreting it as an RIP post. "Umm…can you either tag or include the name of this young lady? I know it's an R.I.P post, but this looks like you and Taraji P in the pic," one top comment reads. Another user adds: "Imma have to come off this internet. People don’t comprehend even when it’s clear. One person thinks a rip post and another think it a hook up post." Other users complained about Henson staying close with Simmons despite the industry mogul facing allegations of rape and sexual misconduct. "I know she didn’t," one user wrote with a face-palm emoji. Check out the full post on Instagram below.

