Russell Simmons Won't Leave Bali Amid Sexual Assault & Forgery Allegations

2016 Milken Institute Global Conference
BEVERLY HILLS, CA - MAY 03: Russell Simmons speaks onstage during the 2016 Milken Institute Global Conference held at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on May 03, 2016 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Michael Tran/FilmMagic)

Russell Simmons is staying put.

It's been a busy year for Russell Simmons on the legal front, and earlier this month, he was hit with yet another concerning accusation. An anonymous former Def Jam employee identified as Jane Doe, who's currently suing him for alleged sexual assault, accuses him of also forging her signature. According to her lawsuit, the document dated back to the late 90s, and regarded her departure from Def Jam.

Doe argues that even if the document were real, it has nothing to do with her rape allegation, and instead only covers minor financial matters and her Def Jam exit. Simmons has since denied the accusations, alleging that Lyor Cohen had previously verified the signature's legitimacy. Despite his legal battle heating up, however, it doesn't look like Simmons will be returning to the United States any time soon. AllHipHop exclusively reports that he plans to stay in Bali instead, where he's resided since 2018.

Hip-hop mogul Russell Simmons attends The Weinstein Company and Netflix Golden Globe Party on January 8, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Michael Tullberg/Getty Images)

“I am not physically present in New York and I do not have an intention to live in New York in the future,” Simmons told the outlet, "I own no property in the United States. I have been living in Bali since 2018, which is where I intend to remain. For at least nine years before I moved to Bali, I lived in California. As a California resident, I paid California resident taxes in the years immediately prior to moving to Bali. Currently, I pay California non-resident state taxes.”

What do you think of Russell Simmons claiming that he has no intentions of returning to the U.S. amid his legal battle? What about his latest lawsuit? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below, and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates.

