Russell Simmons Calls Out Diddy's Peers For Hypocrisy & "Nasty" Memes

BYCaroline Fisher461 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
Culture Creators 2nd Annual Awards Brunch Presented By Motions Hair And Ciroc
&lt;&gt; at Mr. C Beverly Hills on June 24, 2017 in Beverly Hills, California.

"We have to look up and train our minds to see the good in things and not the negative," Russell Simmons says.

It's been an undoubtedly tough few months for Diddy, who's currently at the center of a federal sex trafficking investigation. News of the investigation arrived after the Bad Boy Records founder was hit with multiple lawsuits. The suits included countless damning allegations of sexual assault, abuse, and more.

Of course, the debacle has left onlookers split. While many are reveling in the mogul's "downfall," others are siding with him, arguing that it's inappropriate to root for his demise. Russell Simmons is one of them. Recently, he called out all of the "hypocrisy" he's witnessed first-hand amid the controversy surrounding Diddy these days.

Read More: Russell Simmons Accused Of Forgery In Alleged Sexual Assault Case

Russell Simmons Urges Fans To Focus On The Positive

During a recent chat with fans on Instagram Live, the Def Jam co-founder weighed in, urging viewers to focus on the positive instead of the negative. “I know it’s fun to watch for some people. If I had a nickel for every nasty meme sent to me from people whose lives were enhanced and built by Sean Combs I think it’s a bit hypocritical when the only reason you have a life is because you worked for him or he gave you a job or lifted you up somehow," he explained.

“Watching our brothers fall is hurtful," he also added. "And everybody get together and laugh at our brothers fall or supporting the tearing down of our brothers. You know it’s tough. We may think it’s entertaining. Some of the memes are funny, but we have to look up and train our minds to see the good in things and not the negative.” What do you think of Russell Simmons sharing his take on being sent memes about Diddy? Do you agree with him urging fans to focus on the positive? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below, and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates.

Read More: Rap Beef: Russell Simmons Compares Hip-Hop's Current State To Biggie Smalls Vs. Tupac

[Via]

About The Author
Caroline Fisher
Caroline Fisher is a News Writer at HotNewHipHop from Chicago, Illinois. She started at HNHH this year, and has since spent her time writing about all that is newsworthy in the world of hip-hop. With a drive for hunting down the hottest stories, she enjoys documenting new developments in culture and entertainment. She also has an appreciation for hip-hop and seeks to cover the most important trends and shifts. She has a Bachelor of Arts which she received at the University of Illinois at Chicago. Having graduated in 2022, she majored in English with a concentration in Media, Rhetoric and Cultural Studies. Specializing all things music, pop culture and entertainment, some of her favorite musical artists include Snoop Dogg, OutKast, and Nicki Minaj. When she’s not writing about music she’s also a fan of attending shows, watching the latest movies, staying up-to-date with current events, photography, and poetry.
recommended content
2017 Make A Wish GalaMusicRussell Simmons Thanks Usher For Paying Him A Visit, Fans Go Wild With Theories4.5K
NBA Player Marcus Banks Celebrates His Birthday At Chateau Nightclub &amp; GardensMusicSuge Knight Accuses Russell Simmons & Andre Harrell Of Having An Affair20.9K
2011 Friars Club Comedy Film Festival - Outstanding Achievement In Comedy Award PresentationMusicRussell Simmons Discusses Sexual Assault Allegations, Claims He's Taken 9 Lie Detector Tests3.8K
Russell Simmons And RushCard Event Benefiting Community CoalitionMusicRussell Simmons Accused Of Forgery In Alleged Sexual Assault Case2.7K