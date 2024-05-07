Russell Simmons Calls Out Diddy's Peers For Hypocrisy & "Nasty" Memes

It's been an undoubtedly tough few months for Diddy, who's currently at the center of a federal sex trafficking investigation. News of the investigation arrived after the Bad Boy Records founder was hit with multiple lawsuits. The suits included countless damning allegations of sexual assault, abuse, and more.

Of course, the debacle has left onlookers split. While many are reveling in the mogul's "downfall," others are siding with him, arguing that it's inappropriate to root for his demise. Russell Simmons is one of them. Recently, he called out all of the "hypocrisy" he's witnessed first-hand amid the controversy surrounding Diddy these days.

Russell Simmons Urges Fans To Focus On The Positive

During a recent chat with fans on Instagram Live, the Def Jam co-founder weighed in, urging viewers to focus on the positive instead of the negative. “I know it’s fun to watch for some people. If I had a nickel for every nasty meme sent to me from people whose lives were enhanced and built by Sean Combs I think it’s a bit hypocritical when the only reason you have a life is because you worked for him or he gave you a job or lifted you up somehow," he explained.

“Watching our brothers fall is hurtful," he also added. "And everybody get together and laugh at our brothers fall or supporting the tearing down of our brothers. You know it’s tough. We may think it’s entertaining. Some of the memes are funny, but we have to look up and train our minds to see the good in things and not the negative.” What do you think of Russell Simmons sharing his take on being sent memes about Diddy? Do you agree with him urging fans to focus on the positive? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below, and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates.

