controversy
- MusicRappers Who Have Condemned The GrammysThe Grammys have constantly been called out by Hip Hop’s biggest names.By Demi Phillips
- Pop CultureHow Matt Rife Used Social Media To Become A Stand-Up StarRife’s been ruffling more than a few feathers since he blew up.By Demi Phillips
- Pop CultureCringiest Matt Rife Jokes That Landed Him In Viral TroubleSurely controversy isn’t the only way to land a gig?By Demi Phillips
- Pop CultureThe Dark Side Of "Playboy": Worst Allegations Against Hugh HefnerControversies surrounding Playboy include drug trafficking, exploitation, and blackmail.By Demi Phillips
- RelationshipsHow Many Kids Does Draya Michele Have?Draya’s a proud mother of two sons.By Demi Phillips
- MusicBoosie Badazz Claims He's Being Bullied Over LGBTQ+ Community CriticismAccording to Boosie, he's the "only one speaking up for straight people."By Caroline Fisher
- MusicBoosie Badazz Still Disappointed By Kanye West, Explains WhyThe Baton Rouge MC is still upset with the Chicago rapper for his anti-Black statements and behavior, and thinks he needs to calm down.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- Pop CultureCan Kanye West's Apology To The Jewish Community Repair His Reputation?Ye’s reputation is currently in the mud. But is an apology enough?By Demi Phillips
- MusicNBA YoungBoy-Themed Birthday Party For 38-Year-Old Man Sparks Controversy"Who agreed to help him set this up?" one social media user wonders.By Caroline Fisher
- MusicMC Lyte Causes Controversy After Old Lyrics About Age Gaps ResurfaceRay Daniels of the podcast "The Culture Report" wants the same treatment for Lyte that men get when they say something problematic.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- RelationshipsMario's Dating Decisions Spark Controversy After He Shows Off New GirlfriendCritical commenters have a lot to say about Mario and his new boo.By Caroline Fisher
- Pop CultureT.I.'s Son King Harris: 3 Of His Wildest Social Media MomentsKing Harris has gone viral on multiple occasions.By Demi Phillips
- MusicBenny The Butcher Reflects On Trump Endorsement, Won't Reveal If He's Changed His MindBenny mostly avoided facing the controversy head on. By Lavender Alexandria
- RelationshipsMost Surprising Celebrity Breakups Of 2023 (Thus Far)Celebrity breakups are inevitable, but some definitely leave us shocked.By Demi Phillips
- Pop CultureDJ Akademiks' 7 Biggest BeefsSaucy Santana’s the latest artist to go at it with Akademiks, but he certainly isn't the first to engage in a war of words.By Demi Phillips
- Pop CultureTiffany Haddish On Child Abuse Allegations: "You Will See"Haddish continues to receive backlash for her part in an unsettling 2014 sketch with Aries Spears.By Caroline Fisher
- MusicWho Is Lil Mabu? The Controversial Drill Rapper Who Is Allegedly Dating Chrisean RockThe up and coming drill rapper, who apparently struck up a romance with Chrisean Rock, has caught flack for “borrowing” inspiration from low-income Black communities. By Demi Phillips