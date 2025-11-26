Juelz Santana Claims Kids Don’t Need To Learn To Read

It's no secret that people have a lot of strong feelings when it comes to the topic of education. This includes Juelz Santana, who shared his thoughts on the matter during a recent appearance on the No Funny Sh*t podcast. According to him, financial literacy should be made a bigger priority than it is now. He even thinks it should take precedence over reading.

"By the time they get to ninth grade they should be learning how to start businesses," he explained. "But they don't really need to learn how to read." When asked to choose between math and reading, he doubled down. "Math," he declared.

"You could listen to a book on YouTube. You can still obtain the information. You don't have to know how to read," he added. "I believe common sense is better than everything."

Santana proceeded to call himself a "common sense n***a," and to claim "that he'd rather have zero book smarts" than lack street smarts.

Dipset Beef

"I try to understand people. Like nowadays, you can listen to a book," he continued, also revealing that Robert Greene's The 48 Laws of Power was the last thing he read. Co-host Kenny "KP" Supreme then argued that reading is essential for understanding contracts, prompting Santana to push back once again.

"Reading is just when people want to embarrass you and try to play you ... or, 'You can't read your contract.' Anybody who said you can't read your contract, they didn't read their contract," he insisted. "They had a lawyer read their contract. They just saying it to be funny."