Juelz Santana Claims Kids Don’t Need To Learn To Read

BY Caroline Fisher 326 Views
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - JUNE 20: Juelz Santana attends HOT 97 Summer Jam 2025 on June 20, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by Johnny Nunez/WireImage)
During a recent podcast appearance, Juelz Santana shared his controversial take on education, raising eyebrows in the process.

It's no secret that people have a lot of strong feelings when it comes to the topic of education. This includes Juelz Santana, who shared his thoughts on the matter during a recent appearance on the No Funny Sh*t podcast. According to him, financial literacy should be made a bigger priority than it is now. He even thinks it should take precedence over reading.

"By the time they get to ninth grade they should be learning how to start businesses," he explained. "But they don't really need to learn how to read." When asked to choose between math and reading, he doubled down. "Math," he declared.

"You could listen to a book on YouTube. You can still obtain the information. You don't have to know how to read," he added. "I believe common sense is better than everything."

Santana proceeded to call himself a "common sense n***a," and to claim "that he'd rather have zero book smarts" than lack street smarts.

Read More: Nick Young Hilariously Blames Jim Jones & Juelz Santana For Gervonta Davis' Rough Night

Dipset Beef

"I try to understand people. Like nowadays, you can listen to a book," he continued, also revealing that Robert Greene's The 48 Laws of Power was the last thing he read. Co-host Kenny "KP" Supreme then argued that reading is essential for understanding contracts, prompting Santana to push back once again.

"Reading is just when people want to embarrass you and try to play you ... or, 'You can't read your contract.' Anybody who said you can't read your contract, they didn't read their contract," he insisted. "They had a lawyer read their contract. They just saying it to be funny."

This isn't the only controversial take Juelz Santana has shared in recent months, either. Earlier this year, he also weighed in on Cam'ron and Jim Jones' beef, confirming that it's not something he's willing to condone. "Nobody wins when the family feuds," he said. "No matter what we going through behind the scenes."

Read More: Cam'Ron Reveals UMG Stopped The Drop Of 2006's Lil Wayne/Juelz Santana's "Can't Feel My Face" LP

