DJ Akademiks Claims That Cam'ron Beat Jay-Z In 2000s Rap Battle

Another day, another DJ Akademiks hot take. The internet personality has not had the best month in terms of public perception. Drake, the rapper he chose to win in the Kendrick Lamar battle, effectively lost, and Ak himself was accused of sexual assault in a lawsuit. He hasn't let it slow down his streaming schedule, or his propensity for frustrating hip-hop heads, though. Soon after laying into Meek Mill and claiming that he ended the Philly rapper's career, Ak claimed that Cam'ron defeated Jay-Z back when they were beefing in the 2000s.

"I thought Cam beat Jay," Ak asserted. "I know they ain't really battle like that, but I always thought he flamed Jay-Z." The song Ak is referring to is "You Gotta Love It" off his 2006 album Killa Season. As far as the internet personality was concerned, Cam'ron leveled all competition with his style and sense of humor. "When we had Cam'ron [and] Max B diss Jay, it's like 'You got open-toed sandals with jeans on.' Come on. It was over for me," Akademiks recalled.

DJ Akademiks Thought Cam'ron's Diss Was More Memorable

He went on to play the diss on his stream, before claiming that he wanted Drake to adopt more of a Cam approach in his battle with Kendrick Lamar. "I'm telling you, Cam got the jokes," he noted. "Cam is more potent. Him and Rick Ross... This sh*t was ill to me. This is how I wanted Drake to start the sh*t! You the G.O.A.T., man." Cam'ron is relevant as ever these days, thanks to It Is What It Is podcast and the bizarre interview he gave on CNN, but the rapper has smoothed things over with Jay-Z. The rappers, who were signed to Roc-A-Fella, had a cold war that stemmed from perceived slights on both sides.

Fortunately, they were able to squash their beef in the late 2010s. Cam'ron discussed his relationship with Jay during an interview with Million Dollaz Worth of Game, and detailed an invite he got to perform alongside the rapper at a 2019 concert. "Jay called, he’s like, 'Yo, first of all I want to tell you I got respect for you,' and I’m like, ‘Same here, bro,'" Cam'ron recalled. "We just showed our love for each other, and we kept it under wraps. Nobody would’ve thought that in a million years."

