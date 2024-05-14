DJ Akademiks Hit With Rape & Defamation Lawsuit: Details

The woman claims Akademiks' friends also allegedly assaulted her.

DJ Akademiks is facing some incredibly serious allegations right now. According to a new report from Rolling Stone, Akademiks is being sued for rape, sexual assault, and defamation. The lawsuit was filed by a woman named Fauziya “Ziya” Abashe. Previously, the two had a brief relationship in 2021 after they met through the internet. However, after having not seen each other for over a year, Abashe claims Akademiks invited her to his house in New Jersey on July 16, 2022.

Abashe goes on to recount some truly disturbing allegations. As she explains, when she got to Ak's place, two of his friends allegedly drugged her and then raped her on his pool deck. Subsequently, at 4AM the next day, she alleges being woken up by Akademiks, who was allegedly “pulling her hair, prying open her legs, and brutally raping her." From there, Abashe alleged that Akademiks showed her surveillance footage of what happened on the pool deck that same morning. In text messages, Akademiks allegedly told Abashe to get tested and that he would too. Overall, the lawsuit claims that this is proof that the two had unprotected sex.

DJ Akademiks's Friends Are Also At The Center Of The Suit

As Rolling Stone reports, Abashe got a rape kit which showed traces of Akademiks' DNA. Furthermore, the police had her do a wired phone call with the media personality, where he went into detail about the alleged encounter. However, Abashe eventually decided not to press charges and leave things be. That said, this situation went viral at the end of 2023 as clips emerged on social media. Additionally, Akademiks went on his stream and said that he was asleep when his friends had sex with her. He also said he never did anything and that everything was consensual. This led to her suing Akademiks for defamation for “accusing her of voluntarily having an orgy with his friends at his home while maintaining that he never participated at all.” 

At this time, Akademiks has not responded to the allegations. Rolling Stone contacted him for a statement, although he declined to give one. This lawsuit comes on the same day that Akademiks' Instagram page was either suspended or shut down by Ak himself. Stay tuned to HNHH for all of the latest updates on this situation.

