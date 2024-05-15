DJ Akademiks Threatens To Take Down The Music Industry As Rape Lawsuit Goes Public

Akademiks is taking all of this incredibly seriously.

DJ Akademiks was recently accused of rape, sexual assault, and defamation in a new lawsuit filed by ex-girlfriend Ziya Abashe. Overall, these allegations are quite disturbing, as Abashe accuses Akademiks and his two friends of taking advantage of her. In the lawsuit, Abashe claims that she even did a rape kit that proves she had sex with Akademiks at the time of the alleged incident. Furthermore, she allegedly did a wired phone call in which he admitted to their encounter.

During a live stream at the end of 2023, Akademiks addressed the allegations when they were brought up initially. At the time, he noted that he never slept with Abashe, and he even accused her of cheating on him with his two friends. This is contradictory to Abashe's alleged story, although Ak maintains his innocence. In fact, during a live stream on Tuesday, Akademiks responded to the lawsuit, noting that this was some sort of shakedown. He continues to proclaim innocence, and he even threatened to bring down the music industry over all of this.

DJ Akademiks Speaks

“Let me tell you this about everyone in the industry: if Ak ever goes down, y’all going down with me. ‘Cause I hold no secrets for nobody," Akademiks said. As we reported yesterday, Akademiks also insinuated that Roc Nation CEO Desiree Perez could be involved in all of this. Moreover, he even took shots at Tyrone Blackburn who is the lawyer in this case. Blackburn is involved in lawsuits against Diddy, and Ak has been very critical of him. Of course, allegations of a conspiracy remain unfounded until further notice. Only time will tell whether or not Akademiks truly reveals industry secrets as this lawsuit moves forward.

