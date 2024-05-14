DJ Akademiks Responds To Rape Lawsuit, Implies Big Institutions Are Out To Get Him

DJ Akademiks has been dealing with a severe lawsuit that includes allegations of rape, sexual assault and defamation. The accuser is former girlfriend, Fauziya “Ziya” Abashe, in which she essentially describes a night that went south. Abashe claims that after not seeing Ak for about year, she was invited to his house on July 16, 2022. Additionally, the lawsuit details a disturbing series of events, as she says she was drugged by two of Ak's friends. After allegedly being raped by both of them, she was awakened by DJ Akademiks around 4 a.m. Furthermore, it gruesomely explains that he was allegedly "pulling her hair, prying open her legs, and brutally raping her."

After declining to speak with Rolling Stone after their piece, he went on livestream to respond to these allegations. During his animated diatribe, he seems to be implying that Roc Nation and Tyrone Blackburn are hunting him. The latter is the attorney who has been representing Lil Rod in the infamous Diddy situation. In the clip below, Akademiks is seemingly alluding to the fact that Blackburn is also the one representing Abashe. If you remember, numerous reports came out that he was being critiqued for the salacious lawsuits he was using. In an article from Baller Alert, the federal judge overseeing the hearings was suggesting that he was trying to attract media buzz and "embarrass defendants" instead of seeking justice.

DJ Akademiks Suggests That He Is Being Targeted

In terms of the Roc Nation post above, Akademiks also is suggesting that the famous label is out to slander his name. This belief presumably stems from the fact that the media pundit has been critical of the Megan Thee Stallion and Tory Lanez situation. The CEO of Roc Nation, Desiree Perez, is also on the Rolling Stone Culture Council. Of course, that is where the main report about the lawsuit came from earlier today. Overall, Akademiks' implications in regard to Perez and Blackburn do not hold any concrete evidence. That could change, but for now, this is simply hearsay from Ak. There is certainly more to come on this, so be sure to stick around with HNHH.

What are your thoughts on the response from DJ Akademiks in regard to the rape lawsuit filed against him earlier today? Are his claims that he is being targeted by Tyrone Blackburn farfetched or fair? How do you think this will all play out in the future and why? We would like to hear what you have to say, so be sure to leave your takes in the comments section. Additionally, always keep it locked in with HNHH for all of the latest news surrounding DJ Akademiks and this rape lawsuit. Finally, stay with us for everything else going on in the music world.

