Meek Mill Escalates 50 Cent Feud By Taking Shots At The Rapper's Girlfriend

BYLavender Alexandria654 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
4th Annual TIDAL X: Brooklyn - Arrivals
NEW YORK, NY - OCTOBER 23: Meek Mill attends the 4th Annual TIDAL X: Brooklyn at Barclays Center of Brooklyn on October 23, 2018 in New York City. (Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images for TIDAL)

The pair are beefing over low record sales and Meek's association with Diddy.

With the spirit of rap beef in the air in 2024, Meek Mill and 50 Cent have picked a fight with each other. It began after months of 50 attacking Diddy online. The attacks were over the various lawsuits filed against him alleging decades of abusive behavior. Meek came into the equation back in February. That's when he was mentioned in producer Lil Rod's lawsuit against the rap mogul. 50 re-sparked their hostility earlier this week with a post taking aim at Meek's low record sales. Earlier this year, Meek dropped an EP that didn't get much attention and 50 claimed that he should be working on getting his numbers back up rather than being on vacation.

Meek quickly responded, taking to Twitter in an attempt to explain why the project didn't perform well. That turned out to be just the start of a series of posts he made in self-defense. “I never seen Black people laugh at Black people getting indicted… he really be online enhancing people’s cases… and he got real statements against n*ggas… You ain’t feed Mike Knox yet… everybody on to you!" one follow-up tweet reads. "“But let me stop… These the n*ggas y’all look up to… these people that destroy Black famines [sic] and success like bad cops" yet another tweet begins. Check out just some of what Meek had to say in response to 50's allegations below.

Read More:

Meek Mill Claps Back At 50 Cent Once Again

Meek has found himself under attack by many rap fans in recent months. The reaosns are pretty similar to 50. Largely spawning from his recent EP's poor commercial performance and his association with Diddy. Before 50's post, Meek was already online trying to defend his importance to hip hop. He felt the need to in the face of months of what he saw as disrespect.

What do you think of Meek Mill's responses to 50 calling him out over his association with Diddy and recent low album sales? Do you think Meek did a good job defending himself and clapping back at 50? Let us know in the comment section below.

Read More: Meek Mill & Akademiks Beef Timeline

[Via]

About The Author
Lavender Alexandria
Lavender Alexandria is a music and culture journalist based in Los Angeles, California. She’s covered dozens of musical genres and styles from the most mainstream to the most experimental and underground on her blog and accompanying YouTube channel that looks at music, pop culture, and Billboard charts since 2017: Lav’s Music Corner. Lavender has produced editorial and listicle content both in written and video form over the past far years and has also interviewed up-and-coming artists like Censored Dialogue. Her experiences covering culture have taken her from Hyperpop parties in LA to underground rap shows in Atlanta, to DIY punk shows in Charlotte. Lavender has also written for iHeartRadio, covering some of the biggest artists in Hip Hop such as Ice Spice, Drake, Doja Cat and Cardi B. She also has bylines with ScreenRant and continues to write for Ringtone magazine. Lavender is a lifelong Charlotte Hornets fan and her favorite rap artists include Clipping, Little Simz, Earl Sweatshirt, and Kendrick Lamar.
recommended content
42 Dugg &amp; Friends In ConcertMusicMeek Mill Looking To Settle Beef With Philly Man In Person2.7K
2024 Strength Of A Woman Festival And Summit Presents Mary J. BligeMusic50 Cent Takes Shots At Meek Mill's Low Album Sales, Meek Responds3.1K
50 cent meek millMusicMeek Mill & 50 Cent's Beef, Revisited: A Timeline Of Events2.7K
2024 Dreamville Music FestivalMusic50 Cent Attacks Jason Derulo Over His Defense Of Diddy5.3K