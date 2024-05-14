Meek Mill Escalates 50 Cent Feud By Taking Shots At The Rapper's Girlfriend

With the spirit of rap beef in the air in 2024, Meek Mill and 50 Cent have picked a fight with each other. It began after months of 50 attacking Diddy online. The attacks were over the various lawsuits filed against him alleging decades of abusive behavior. Meek came into the equation back in February. That's when he was mentioned in producer Lil Rod's lawsuit against the rap mogul. 50 re-sparked their hostility earlier this week with a post taking aim at Meek's low record sales. Earlier this year, Meek dropped an EP that didn't get much attention and 50 claimed that he should be working on getting his numbers back up rather than being on vacation.

Meek quickly responded, taking to Twitter in an attempt to explain why the project didn't perform well. That turned out to be just the start of a series of posts he made in self-defense. “I never seen Black people laugh at Black people getting indicted… he really be online enhancing people’s cases… and he got real statements against n*ggas… You ain’t feed Mike Knox yet… everybody on to you!" one follow-up tweet reads. "“But let me stop… These the n*ggas y’all look up to… these people that destroy Black famines [sic] and success like bad cops" yet another tweet begins. Check out just some of what Meek had to say in response to 50's allegations below.

Read More:

Meek Mill Claps Back At 50 Cent Once Again

Meek has found himself under attack by many rap fans in recent months. The reaosns are pretty similar to 50. Largely spawning from his recent EP's poor commercial performance and his association with Diddy. Before 50's post, Meek was already online trying to defend his importance to hip hop. He felt the need to in the face of months of what he saw as disrespect.

What do you think of Meek Mill's responses to 50 calling him out over his association with Diddy and recent low album sales? Do you think Meek did a good job defending himself and clapping back at 50? Let us know in the comment section below.

Read More: Meek Mill & Akademiks Beef Timeline

[Via]