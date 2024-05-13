Soulja Boy Joins 50 Cent In Trolling Meek Mill With Diddy Question

NBA 2K23 Launch Event
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - SEPTEMBER 07: Soulja Boy attends the NBA 2K23 Launch Event at Rolling Greens on September 07, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Greg Doherty/Getty Images for 2K)

Soulja Boy went right back at Meek Mill.

Soulja Boy shot back at Meek Mill on Twitter, Monday, after the Philadelphia rapper chimed in on him in response to a post from Cardo. The producer had been complaining about Soulja bringing up Metro Boomin's late mother when he wrote: “Don’t grow up trying to be Soulja boy. Boy an idiot.” Meek replied to the post: “Soulja if you say you're gonna smoke somebody and they see you and actually smoke you it's self defense ... yall losing touch if reality for some likes and clout insane.”

“Didn’t Diddy f*ck u in the ass?” Soulja asked in response, referencing the rumors stemming from allegations made in Lil Rod's lawsuit against the Bad Boy mogul. The post resulted in plenty of laughs from fans. “This is the first time you are actually cooking,” one user replied. Another more critical user posted: “Bro tryna pick fight with everyone just to remain relevant.”

Soulja Boy Performs On Tour In Atlanta

ATLANTA, GEORGIA - SEPTEMBER 10: Rapper Soulja Boy performs onstage during his SouljaWorld tour at Buckhead Theatre on September 10, 2023, in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images)

Soulja started going at Metro Boomin on Sunday after one of the producer's tweets from 2012 resurfaced. "My phone rings to come to the studio with Jeezy. Yours rings to send Soulja Boy a pack of beats. Sit down," Metro posted at the time. Upset with the remark, Soulja brought up Metro's late mother in a series of posts. "You sacrificed your own mom @MetroBoomin you a puppet," he wrote in one. "All the streams, sales, money, and fame not gone bring your mom back @MetroBoomin was it worth it? I can say f*ck this money and fame sh*t and still be a boss can you?"

Soulja Boy Claps Back At Meek Mill

Check out Soulja's message for Meek Mill on Twitter above. Meek had also been going back and forth with 50 Cent over the rapper's feud with King Combs. Be on the lookout for further updates on the rappers and their feud on HotNewHipHop.

