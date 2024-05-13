Soulja Boy Disses Metro Boomin's Late Mom On Mother's Day Amid Feud

Soulja Boy crossed a line in his feud with Metro Boomin on Sunday by bringing the producer's late mother up in several posts on Twitter. He began by wishing him a happy Mother's Day before going into a tirade against both Metro and 21 Savage. He was unhappy with a post that Metro made on Twitter years ago.

"I don’t give a f*ck!!!! It’s always cool when a n***a come at me but when I defend myself it’s too much huh?! F*ck that n***a mama!!!!!!!!!! Don’t speak on my name b*tch!" he wrote. "You sacrificed your own mom @MetroBoomin you a puppet. All the streams, sales, money, and fame not gone bring your mom back @MetroBoomin was it worth it? I can say f*ck this money and fame sh*t and still be a boss can you?"

Soulja Boy Performs In Atlanta

ATLANTA, GEORGIA - SEPTEMBER 10: Rapper Soulja Boy performs onstage during his SouljaWorld tour at Buckhead Theatre on September 10, 2023, in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images)

Despite the vitriol from Soulja, Metro kept it calm throughout the day and posted a photo of his late mother with the caption: "Happy Mother’s Day to the greatest of all time." As for the resurfaced tweet that had Soulja so unset, Metro apparently wrote back in 2012: "My phone rings to come to the studio with Jeezy. Yours rings to send Soulja Boy a pack of beats. Sit down." Check out Soulja Boy's heated response to the shade below.

Soulja Boy Calls Out Metro Boomin On Mother's Day

The beef with Soulja comes as Metro has been feuding with Drake in recent months. He's teamed up with several artists to drop diss tracks aimed at the Toronto rapper. They began with his Kendrick Lamar collaboration, "Like That," back in March. Be on the lookout for further updates on Soulja Boy and Metro Boomin on HotNewHipHop.

