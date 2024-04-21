Metro Boomin Denies Pusha T's Involvement In Drake Beef

Why would the Clipse MC want to get involved when Drake never even responded to "The Story Of Adidon" in the first place?

BYGabriel Bras Nevares
Kanye West's "Like That" remix has really given a whole new set of possibilities in the Drake beef (which, at this point, is actually unfair to call a civil war when it's more like a coup d'état). A lot of folks thought that Metro Boomin and Future would then call on even more people to join the battle, but if this specific example is anything to go off of, it seems like this was more Ye's initiative than it was an agreement to any proposal from the duo. That's because the St. Louis producer shut down rumors that Pusha T would be added into the mix with another rendition of "Like That."

Moreover, folks allegedly saw a tweet in Metro Boomin's likes that had an interesting proposition (we say "allegedly" because it's not available anymore at press time). "I hope its pusha, not for the beef but i just need some new bars from him," a user replied to someone previewing that who's next on the remix will be something wild. When pages began to cover this and interpret it as a tease towards Pusha T verse on "Like That," Metro replied to one in particular with a simple message: "fake news." It's unclear whether the false claim in question here is the Twitter like, the proposition, or both.

Metro Boomin Denies Rumors Of A Pusha T "Like That" Remix

Either way, there are a couple of different reasons as to why Pusha T probably won't be dissing Drake anytime soon. For one, time and time again, he's made it clear via interviews, social media posts, and other communication methods that he's not interested in returning to that ring. The Boy didn't even respond to "The Story Of Adidon"; why should the Clipse MC bother? While he hasn't been above teasing his former opponent about his loss, or joking about his unscathed emergence from that whole debacle, he probably doesn't see this as an important battle unless, for some reason, Drizzy specifically seeks that smoke out six years later.

Meanwhile, as for the idea of a "Like That" remix itself, we know that the "Runaway" duo isn't as tight as they used to be. As such, we doubt that Ye would be the one to bring his former G.O.O.D. Music affiliate into the fold. But rap fans can dream... Is it something you'd be excited about? Drop your takes in the comments section below and stay up to date on HNHH for the latest news and more updates on Metro Boomin, Pusha T, and Drake.

