Metro Boomin Shares Cryptic Update On “Savage Mode III” With 21 Savage

Fans have been eagerly awaiting Metro Boomin and 21 Savage's Savage Mode III since the original collaborative EP's sequel came out in 2020. Fortunately, it looks like they may not have to wait too much longer. During a recent interview with XXL, the award-winning producer gave listeners a highly requested update on the project. According to him, fans "just got to stay tuned."

Any update on the project is certainly exciting for the duo's fanbase. His response, however, still leaves many questions to be answered. When asked why he's keeping so quiet on the status of the project, his response was simple. "I don’t talk much so I don’t get fined," he said. It remains unclear exactly who Metro is worried about getting a fine from.

Metro Boomin Says He Doesn't Talk Much So He Won't Get Fined

Of course, Metro Boomin's latest update on Savage Mode III has also sparked some conversation around his relationship with 21 Savage. The update comes only weeks after his Her Loss collaborator Drake was dissed on Metro's collaborative album We Don't Trust You with Future, as well as its sequel We Still Don't Trust You. It's to be seen whether or not 21 would be willing to put out a project with Metro so soon after that whole debacle, particularly considering all of the drama that's unfolded as a result. With that being said, J. Cole hopped on Metro and Future's sequel after Drake and himself were dissed on the original, so it appears as though nothing is totally off the table.

