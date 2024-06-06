Metro Boomin Teases "Savage Mode III" Despite 21 Savage Tensions

The boys might be back.

Metro Boomin has lots of friends in the industry. The producer has ascended up the food chain in the 2020s, and become one of the most popular collaborators in hip-hop. His solo albums are a who's who when it comes to modern day superstars. Drake is the big exception to this rule. Metro declared war on the 6 God with "Like That," and well, the rest is history. It's hard to imagine Metro and Drake ever being cool again. The relationship that fans are worried about is between Metro and 21 Savage. Let Metro tell it, though, and things are good as ever.

Metro Boomin hopped on X (formerly Twitter) on June 5 to tease new music. He's already confirmed that he has tracks cooking with The Weeknd and JID, but he teased the anticipated, hallowed Savage Mode III instead. The producer posted a video of an unreleased instrumental, and X user Crew Shiesty retweeted it. "I ain't gonna hold you," he wrote. "This sounds like Savage Mode III." There hasn't been confirmation from Metro or 21, but the internet did what the internet does and ran with it. DJ Akademiks reposted the X exchange on Instagram, furthering adding to the hype.

Metro Boomin Teased A New Instrumental On X

If this snippet is in fact from Savage Mode III, than Metro Boomin and 21 Savage have managed to dodge a bullet. The two artists came down on different sides of the Drake beef, with Metro being against and 21 trying to stand with both sides. The rapper even got on Instagram Live to assure fans that everything will eventually smooth over. "Don’t keep coming on my motherf*ckin’ Live talkin’ about motherf*ckin’ beef," he told fans. "Metro my brother and Drake my brother. They gonna figure that sh*t out eventually."

21 Savage and Metro Boomin got into a heated exchange during another Instagram Live. The latter went in the comment section and dubbed 21 "OVO Savage," which led the rapper to kick him out. Savage then used the infamous Drake insult from "Push Ups," and told Metro to shut his h*e a*s up and "make some drums." This is the exchange that led fans to question whether the tension from the Drake situation had boiled over into their friendship. Hopefully the Savage Mode III rumors are true, and we get this dynamic duo back together.

