21 Savage Believes Drake & Metro Boomin Will Resolve Their Beef

Private Screening Of "Spiral" For 21 Savage And Friends
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - MAY 12: 21 Savage is seen at the private screening of 'Spiral' for 21 Savage and friends on May 12, 2021 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for Lionsgate Entertainment)

21 Savage isn't taking sides.

21 Savage isn't picking sides between Drake and Metro Boomin's ongoing beef and instead says they're both his brothers. When fans began asking him about the feud on Instagram Live, he suggested he thinks they'll be back on good terms eventually. "Don't keep coming on to my motherf*cking Live talking about no motherf*cking beef," Savage said. "Metro my brother and Drake my brother. Those n***as going to figure that sh*t out eventually."

When DJ Akademiks shared a clip of the stream on Instagram, fans had mixed opinions on Savage's neutrality. "I can’t kick it with someone who’s neutral, for some reason I always hate those people more then the person I got beef with," one fan wrote. Another user countered: "Savage showing he a real n***a cause he ain’t picking side he basically saying you n****s get it together."

21 Savage & Metro Boomin Perform At Coachella

INDIO, CALIFORNIA - APRIL 16: 21 Savage and Metro Boomin perform at the Sahara Tent at 2022 Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival weekend 1 - day 2 on April 16, 2022, in Indio, California. (Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for Coachella)

Metro Boomin kicked off the feud with Drake by teaming up with Kendrick Lamar for the song, "Like That," back in March. In the ensuing months, he teamed up with several other artists interested in dissing the Toronto rapper including The Weeknd, ASAP Rocky, and more. Most recently, he dropped the diss beat, "BBL Drizzy," while asking fans to put lyrics to the song. Drake addressed him on his track, "Push Ups," remarking: "Metro, shut your ho ass up and make some drums, n***a."

21 Savage Speaks On Drake & Metro Boomin

Check out 21's full comments on the beef above. He's collaborated with both Drake and Metro several times over the years. Be on the lookout for further updates on the 21 Savage as well as Drake and Metro Boomin's beef on HotNewHipHop.

