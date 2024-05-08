Dr. Miami Trolls Drake With Hilarious “BBL Drizzy” TikTok

Dr. Miami, the celebrity plastic surgeon, says that Metro Boomin’s diss beat, “BBL Drizzy,” is his favorite song to play in the office at the moment. "My favorite song is now on a loop at the office," he captioned a TikTok post showing himself putting up speakers in various rooms of the building. "You NEED to make this your on hold song for your calls," one fan joked in the comments section. Another wrote: "dr miami has been praying for times like these." Miami wrote back: "Do good, and good shall come to you."

Metro Boomin released "BBL Drizzy" amid his ongoing feud with the Toronto rapper. He and Drake have been trading shots since Metro teamed up with Kendrick Lamar for "Like That" back in March. With "BBL Drizzy," Metro is offering $10,000 and a free beat to whoever comes up with the best song for the production. He's been retweeting some of his favorites in recent days.

Metro Boomin Attends MTV Video Music Awards

NEWARK, NEW JERSEY - SEPTEMBER 12: Metro Boomin attends the 2023 MTV Video Music Awards at the Prudential Center on September 12, 2023 in Newark, New Jersey. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images)

Initially, Metro's contest only offered the free beat, but he upped the ante on Monday. “Update to the contest! Winner gets $10k and a beat. Runner up gets a beat as well. #bbldrizzybeatgiveaway," he wrote on Twitter. Drake seemingly replied to the diss beat by remarking on social media: "You just cheffed a beat about my a**?" On Sunday, Metro reacted to Drake's "Family Matters" diss by writing: "Now go make another song telling more lies cause we both know you can’t tell everyone why I don’t f*ck wit u. That wouldn’t be a good look either for u so imma spare us both wit that."

Dr. Miami Trolls Drake

Be on the lookout for further updates on Drake and Kendrick Lamar's feud on HotNewHipHop.

