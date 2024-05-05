Drake Allegedly Responds To Metro Boomin's "BBL Drizzy" "Diss Beat"... But Not To Kendrick Lamar

Wicked Featuring 21 Savage
ATLANTA, GA - OCTOBER 19: Drake performs during Wicked (Spelhouse Homecoming Concert) Featuring 21 Savage at Forbes Arena at Morehouse College on October 19, 2022 in Atlanta, Georgia.

Did he really respond to the diss beat before the diss track?

Drake has allegedly responded to Metro Boomin making a "diss beat" titled "BBL Drizzy" that he challenged fans to rap over for a free beat. We say "allegedly" because it's unclear where DJ Akademiks got this Instagram comment screenshot from, as at press time there's not a post about this on Metro's IG. Regardless, he allegedly wrote "You just cheffed a beat about my a**?" and some folks in the comments section down below have pointed out how he chose to respond to this before addressing the predator accusations or anything else that wasn't his alleged daughter. As such, don't hinge on the veracity of this response, but whether or not it exists doesn't change his silence.

It doesn't change Kendrick Lamar's silence either. Drake accused him of domestic violence against his partner, and with these serious allegations in mind, folks want accountability to see who's really telling the truth. But at this point, especially after the release of "Not Like Us," it's more about the narrative and the chess game right now. Maybe that's an unfortunate consequence of rap beef, but Kendrick suggested that there is still more in the tank. Depending on Drizzy's response, they might either have to keep going back and forth until they run out of bluffs, diversions, and excuses... or try to end it all in one final blow.

Drake's Alleged Response To "BBL Drizzy" Beat

Of course, tapping out is also an option, although a pretty unlikely one considering how this has all developed so far. As fans debate who's winning right now, neither Kendrick Lamar nor Drake are showing any signs of slowing down, mostly because this has happened so fast that we haven't even had time to see them. The turnaround time on these back and forths has ranged from three weeks to 30 minutes, and we can't forget that if there's actually a nuclear option in either MC's arsenal. But the pressure is definitely on right now, more so than it was just a couple of days ago.

Meanwhile, Metro Boomin deserves all the respect in the world, but it's fair to say that he's not the main event or target right now. If Drake really responded to this before almost anything else, it's really not a good indication of prioritization. As folks dig up more alleged receipts on his questionable behavior, it won't be easy to change the public narrative. But it's the 6ix God against Mr. Morale: they've done more astonishing things than this.

