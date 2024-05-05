DJ Akademiks, Rick Ross, & More React To Kendrick Lamar's Latest Drake Diss

DJ Akademiks, Rick Ross, and several more voices in hip-hop reacted to Kendrick Lamar's latest diss track targeting Drake, "Not Like Us," on social media, Saturday night. Akademiks was streaming live when the song was released and after listening, he remarked: "Drake, you gotta shoot him now I’m sorry." Rick Ross, who has been beefing with the Toronto rapper in his own right, shared a video of himself at a pool party where the track was playing.

Denzel Curry had praise for the song on Twitter, remarking: "This man is relentless," while also comparing the level of hatred to Obi-Wan and Anakin in Star Wars. He further retweeted 4batz who had joked: "Yo @kendricklamar I just dropped my tape my n***a can I get 24hrs at least." Reason from Lamar's former imprint, TDE, remarked: "Yea man you gotta leave certain n****s alone."

Kendrick Lamar Performs At Glastonbury Festival

GLASTONBURY, ENGLAND - JUNE 26: Kendrick Lamar performs on the Pyramid stage during day five of Glastonbury. Festival at Worthy Farm, Pilton on June 26, 2022, in Glastonbury, England. (Photo by Joseph Okpako/WireImage)

On "Not Like Us," Lamar bounces over a DJ Mustard production while calling out several members of Drake's OVO imprint and also labeling the Toronto rapper himself a "pedophile." He raps: "They tell me Chubbs the only one that get your hand-me-downs / And Party at the party, playin' with his nose now / And Baka got a weird case, why is he around? / Certified Lover Boy? Certified pedophiles." The cover art for the song shows a Google Maps view of Drake's home covered with red pedophile markers.

Hip-Hop Reacts To "Not Like Us"

Lamar dropped "Not Like Us" less than 24 after the release of his previous effort, "Meet The Grahams," on which he accused Drake of having a secret daughter. Check out some of the responses to Lamar's latest effort below. Be on the lookout for further updates on Kendrick Lamar and Drake's feud on HotNewHipHop.

