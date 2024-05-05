Kendrick Lamar Calls Drake A “Certified Pedophile” On DJ Mustard-Produced Diss Track “Not Like Us"

Before Drake could even respond to Friday night's "Meet The Grahams," Kendrick Lamar has already fired off another diss track aimed at the Toronto rapper. This time, he shared "Not Like Us" on social media, making reference to Baka Not Nice's past legal trouble while also repeatedly accusing Drake of being a "pedophile." "Say Drake, I hear you like 'em young / You better not ever go to cell block one," he raps towards the start of the song.

When Lamar shared the track on Twitter, fans were loving the drama. "We’re witnessing one of the best rap beefs of all time," one user replied. Another wrote: "This is real hatred, folks. For generations, all haters will be compared to this moment."

Kendrick Lamar Accepts Grammy Award For "Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers"

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 05: Kendrick Lamar accepts the Best Rap Album award for “Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers” onstage during the 65th GRAMMY Awards at Crypto.com Arena on February 05, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)

Lamar first dissed Drake on Metro Boomin and Future's "Like That," earlier this year. In the time since, they've traded several songs aimed at one another. The drama reached a new level on Friday night after Drake dropped "Family Matters." In the song, he accused Lamar of being abusive towards his fiance. He also dissed several other artists who have been beefing with him including The Weeknd, Rick Ross, and more. Within an hour, Lamar fired back with "Meet The Grahams." On that track, he speaks directly to several members of Drake's family while accusing him of hiding another child. "I’m sorry that your father not active inside your world / He don’t commit to much but his music, yeah, that’s for sure," Lamar raps.

