Rick Ross Compares Kendrick Lamar To Andre 3000 Amid Drake Feud

Legendz Of The Streetz Tour Reloaded
ATLANTA, GEORGIA - MARCH 05: Rapper Rick Ross performs onstage during the Legendz Of The Streetz Tour Reloaded at State Farm Arena on March 05, 2023 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images)

Rick Ross says this is the closest fans will get to hearing the Outkast rapper in a battle.

Rick Ross says that Kendrick Lamar's "Meet The Grahams" is the closest fans will ever get to hearing Andre 3000 in a rap battle. He reacted to the diss track with immense praise in a video on social media after the song's release on Friday night. Ross has also been feuding with Drake in recent weeks.

"If you really into this music sh*t, what I'm listening to right now, what Kendrick just released," he began. "If you was a real Outkast fan and you ever wanted to know what 3000 would be like if he ever was in a battle, n***a, this is the closest you will ever get to Andre 3000."

Rick Ross Performs In New Orleans

NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA - JANUARY 13: Rick Ross performs at The All Black Affair at Contemporary Arts Center, New Orleans on January 13, 2024, in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Thaddaeus McAdams/Getty Images)

On the track, Kendrick raps directly to four of Drake's family members while accusing him of being into underage girls, having a secret daughter, and more. Speaking to the rapper's mother, Lamar rhymes: "Your son got some habits, I hope you don't undermine them / Especially with all the girls that's hurt inside this climate / You a woman, so you know how it feels to be in alignment / With emotion, hopin' a man can see you and not be blinded." Less than 24 hours after the release, Lamar fired back at Drake with yet another diss track, this time titled: "Not Like Us." On that song, he labels Drake a "pedophile."

Rick Ross Reacts To Kendrick Lamar's "Meet The Grahams"

Ross previously addressed Drake on his own diss track, "Champagne Moments," last month. Drake replied in his track, "Family Matters," on Friday night, prior to the release of Lamar's "Meet The Grahams." Be on the lookout for further updates on Rick Ross on HotNewHipHop.

