Rick Ross Shares Shocking Fact About Drake Diss Track "Champagne Moments"

Earlier this month, Rick Ross fired back at Drake's now-infamous track "Push Ups" with a diss track of his own, "Champagne Moments." On the song, he took various shots at the Canadian performer, which resulted in an ongoing online back-and-forth. The feud has cooled off a bit in recent days, but nonetheless, Rick Ross is proud of his work.

Earlier this week, he took to social media to unveil a shocking new detail about his diss track, leaving his fans impressed. “Can you guess the age of the kid who produced ‘Champagne Moments’?” asked in an Instagram Story. “16. That’s right. 16 years old. Little man’s 16 years old and he’s the son of famed director Benny Boom."

Rick Ross Reveals "Champagne Moments" Was Produced By 16-Year-Old Mini Boom

“Yeah, he go by the name Mini Boom," Rozay continued. "So much love! Y’all show little homie some love. Boss.” Clearly, Mini Boom's got some serious skills for his age, and talent must run in the family. As for Drizzy, his latest diss, "Taylor Made Freestyle," hasn't gone over so well. He used artificial intelligence to replicate the voices of 2Pac and Snoop Dogg to fire at Kendrick. Unfortunately, however, the late icon's estate quickly threatened him with a lawsuit.

Litigator for the estate Howard King sent a letter to Drake giving him 24 hours to take the song down. “The Estate is deeply dismayed and disappointed by your unauthorized use of Tupac’s voice and personality,” it reads. "Not only is the record a flagrant violation of Tupac’s publicity and the estate’s legal rights, it is also a blatant abuse of the legacy of one of the greatest hip-hop artists of all time. The Estate would never have given its approval for this use.” What do you think of Rick Ross revealing that his Drake diss track was produced by a 16-year-old? How do you think Mini Boom did? Are you a fan of "Champagne Moments" or not? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below, and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates.

