Rick Ross & His New Girlfriend Party On Boat Amid Drake Feud

As of late, Rick Ross has been wrapped up in an online feud with none other than Drake. This was recently prompted by the latter's "Push Ups" diss track. For the most part, Drizzy went after the likes of Kendrick Lamar, Metro Boomin, and more, but Ross did catch a couple of strays. On the track, the Toronto-born performer criticized him for jumping into rap beef at his age. He also suggested that all of Ross' chart-toppers were thanks to him.

This has resulted in the two trading various jabs publicly, and headlines for whatever shade they throw the other's way. This week, however, Rick Ross decided to take a much-needed break to step out with his latest love interest, Paige Imani. In various fun clips and photos posted on her Instagram Story, they're seen cruising around on a boat. Despite the whole Drake debacle, they looked unbothered as can be.

Read More: Rick Ross Dares To Clown Mike Tyson Over Old Picture

Rick Ross & Paige Imani "Having So Much Fun" Despite Beef

They took some shots, danced, and more. Imani even showed off what appears to be a new tattoo on her neck of Ross' first name, William. Fortunately, it doesn't look like the new couple will be letting any drama get in the way of their good time, no matter which direction it's coming from. On top of Rozay's rap beef, he and Imani have been subject to quite a bit of criticism for showing off their romance. This is largely due to the fact that it was only a couple of months ago that he parted ways with Cristina Mackey.

They dated for around six months before calling it quits, with Mackey confirming the news at the beginning of March. What do you think of Rick Ross stepping out with his latest love interest, Paige Imani, amid his feud with Drake? Do you think they make a good couple? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below, and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates.

Read More: Rick Ross Roasts Drake Over Victor Wembanyama Rejection

[Via]