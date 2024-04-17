Rick Ross Resurfaces Clip Of Drake Saying The N-Word Amid Feud

Rick Ross uncovered footage of Drake saying the n-word from years ago and posted the clip on his Instagram Story, on Tuesday. The move comes amid the ongoing feud between the two, which has devolved into nonstop taunting on social media, following a pair of diss tracks last week.

With his latest antics, Ross began by accusing the Toronto rapper of having ghostwriters for even his Instagram captions. "BBL Drizzy, just pick your phone up and talk to the people. You're okay," Ross said. "We know you may be shallow but everything's fine." From there, he called Drake a "white boy" and played the aforementioned clip.

It isn't the first time Ross has labeled Drake a "white boy." On his diss track, "Champagne Moments," he echoed a similar sentiment. On his song, he rapped: "You ain't never wanna be a n***a anyway, n***a, that's why you got operation to make ya' nose smaller than ya' father nose, n***a. I unfollowed you, n***a, 'cause you sent a motherf*ckin' cease and desist to French Montana, n***a. You sent the police, n***a, hated on the dog project." Drake took issue with the remarks and, in a public text exchange with his mother, accused Ross of being "angry" and "racist." Check out Ross' latest posts in the feud below.

Rick Ross Dedicates His IG Story To Trolling Drake

Ross isn't the only artist Drake is feuding with. He's also been trading shots with Kendrick Lamar, The Weeknd, ASAP Rocky, Future, and more. He began doing so with the release of his song, "Push Ups." Earlier this week, he hired a marching band to perform outside of Magic City in Atlanta to taunt Metro Boomin. Be on the lookout for further updates on Rick Ross on HotNewHipHop.

