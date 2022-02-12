n-word
- MusicLil Mabu Defends Fivio Foreign Collab, Disproves "N-Word" ControversyPlenty of outlets thought that the young drill provocateur actually said it, and Mabu took to Instagram to ask fans to stand up for him.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- TVRamona Singer Racism Allegations Grow With Problematic Language: "The Word I Used Was N-Word"In an expose from "Vanity Fair," Singer is facing accusations of using a racial slur when talking to a Black production worker.By Hayley Hynes
- ViralKai Cenat Confronts Adin Ross For Singing The N-Word At Chief Keef ShowKai Cenat wanted to see something.By Alexander Cole
- MusicFat Joe Defends Use Of The N-Word On Talib Kweli's PodcastFat Joe recently discussed his use of the n-word with Talib Kweli.By Cole Blake
- RelationshipsBlueface Explains Why Jaidyn Alexis Says The N-Word, Welcomes Her To His New "Milf Music" LabelThis New Music Friday, Blue and his first baby mama surprised us with her "Stewie" single.By Hayley Hynes
- MusicChuck D Asks Elon Musk To Ban N-Word From TwitterChuck D wants the use of the n-word banned from Twitter.By Cole Blake
- Pop CultureKanye's N-Word Tweet About Anti-Semitism Deleted By TwitterYe continues to share his unfiltered thoughts.By Erika Marie
- Pop CultureSarah Silverman Calls Out Kanye, People Mention Her BlackfaceAfter she tweeted that people were silent amid the rapper's "Jewish hate," people were quick to post clips and photos from her past.By Erika Marie
- ViralWhite Comedian Rob O'Reilly Fired After Using N-Word Multiple Times On Carnival Cruise"If you’re offended get [the f*ck] out," the comedian reportedly said to upset patrons.By Hayley Hynes
- Pop CultureRubi Rose Explains Why She Doesn't Care When Non-Black People Say The N-WordThe rapper believes that as long there isn't any ill-intent, she's okay with it.By Erika Marie
- MusicWu-Tang Clan Fan Fined £500 For Saying N-Word While Rapping "Protect Ya Neck"A Wu-Tang Clan fan was fired £500 for “severely" shocking a woman after saying the n-word while rapping "Protect Ya Neck."By Cole Blake
- Pop CultureGina Huynh Says She's "Vietnamese & Black" After Backlash To N-Word UsageGina Huynh defended herself on Instagram after facing backlash for her N-word usage on a new song.By Cole Blake
- Pop CultureFreddie Gibbs Jokingly Tells Joe Rogan He "Held N*ggas Back" During N-Word ControversyWhile testing out his stand-up, Gibbs cracked jokes about Rogan's recent comments about a Black neighborhood being "Planet of the Apes."By Erika Marie
- MusicBoosie Badazz Doesn't Care If His White Fans Sing N-Word: "I Got The Trailer Parks"While some rappers take issue with their non-Black fans singing along and saying the word, Boosie says they aren't being offensive with the hard "er."By Erika Marie
- Pop CultureFat Joe Rips Joe Rogan For N-Word Use, Twitter Calls Him A HypocriteBoth Joes are in hot water now.By Thomas Galindo