Dave Blunts recently released his 20-track solo LP You Can't Say That, a sentence he never wants to say to any of his fans. In a recent concert clip caught by No Jumper on Twitter, he preluded one of his songs by telling his predominantly white crowd that they get an "n-word pass" for his show.

The clip cuts out before folks actually started singing, and having a mostly white crowd as a hip-hop artist (and an artist in general) is nothing unique. But still, a lot of folks in the replies of the Twitter post below blasted this controversial move.

"I know in my music I say a lot of words that they tell me I shouldn't say or I can't say," the "First Day Out The Hospital" rapper remarked onstage. "But I want everybody to know, if you come yo my show, you get a free motherf***ing n-word pass. Now, when there's a song that has the n-word, I want you to scream that s**t.

"Will you guys sing the n-word with me tonight?" Dave Blunts asked a roaring crowd of mostly white men. "Play that s**t."

Dave Blunts Kanye West Collab

Of course, one person who probably pointed the Iowa MC in a more controversial direction was Ye. Although, we do have to point out that Blunts was already ruffling feathers before linking up with Kanye West.

Nevertheless, Dave Blunts is writing for Kanye and his upcoming albums, which is a collaborative bond very few people expected to see. The Yeezy mogul became a fan this year, and they quickly connected to exchange ideas and make music together.

"Dave Blunts is my favorite rapper. His raps give me the energy of my tweets," Ye tweeted, adding another praiseful message on a Sneako livestream some weeks later. "This n***a got me feeling like Dre & Eminem. There are lots of overlaps in skillset, mindset & fearlessness of early Eminem."