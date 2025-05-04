Dave Blunts Encourages His White Fans To Say The N-Word At Controversial Show

BY Gabriel Bras Nevares 564 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
dave-blunts-rolling-loud-2025-3
INGLEWOOD, CA - MARCH 15: Rapper, Dave Blunts, performs during Day 1 of the Rolling Loud Cali 2025 festival, in Hollywood Park Grounds in Inglewood, CA. (Photo by Frankie Perez/HotNewHipHop)
Considering all the work Dave Blunts is putting in for Kanye West these days, we're not really surprised by this.

Dave Blunts recently released his 20-track solo LP You Can't Say That, a sentence he never wants to say to any of his fans. In a recent concert clip caught by No Jumper on Twitter, he preluded one of his songs by telling his predominantly white crowd that they get an "n-word pass" for his show.

The clip cuts out before folks actually started singing, and having a mostly white crowd as a hip-hop artist (and an artist in general) is nothing unique. But still, a lot of folks in the replies of the Twitter post below blasted this controversial move.

"I know in my music I say a lot of words that they tell me I shouldn't say or I can't say," the "First Day Out The Hospital" rapper remarked onstage. "But I want everybody to know, if you come yo my show, you get a free motherf***ing n-word pass. Now, when there's a song that has the n-word, I want you to scream that s**t.

"Will you guys sing the n-word with me tonight?" Dave Blunts asked a roaring crowd of mostly white men. "Play that s**t."

Read More: Kanye West Labels Dave Blunts His Favorite Rapper And Offers To Get Him A Trainer

Dave Blunts Kanye West Collab

Of course, one person who probably pointed the Iowa MC in a more controversial direction was Ye. Although, we do have to point out that Blunts was already ruffling feathers before linking up with Kanye West.

Nevertheless, Dave Blunts is writing for Kanye and his upcoming albums, which is a collaborative bond very few people expected to see. The Yeezy mogul became a fan this year, and they quickly connected to exchange ideas and make music together.

"Dave Blunts is my favorite rapper. His raps give me the energy of my tweets," Ye tweeted, adding another praiseful message on a Sneako livestream some weeks later. "This n***a got me feeling like Dre & Eminem. There are lots of overlaps in skillset, mindset & fearlessness of early Eminem."

The Slim Shady comparison is not out of the blue, as both spitters drew their fair share of controversy. Is this concert moment just a step too far? Yes, but considering the context, are we really surprised?

Read More: Rhymefest Recalls Eminem Allegedly Calling Him The N-Word During A Huge Rap Battle

About The Author
Gabriel Bras Nevares
Gabriel Bras Nevares is a staff writer for HotNewHipHop. He joined HNHH while completing his B.A. in Journalism &amp; Mass Communication at The George Washington University in the summer of 2022. Born and raised in San Juan, Puerto Rico, Gabriel treasures the crossover between his native reggaetón and hip-hop news coverage, such as his review for Bad Bunny’s hometown concert in 2024. But more specifically, he digs for the deeper side of hip-hop conversations, whether that’s the “death” of the genre in 2023, the lyrical and parasocial intricacies of the Kendrick Lamar and Drake battle, or the many moving parts of the Young Thug and YSL RICO case. Beyond engaging and breaking news coverage, Gabriel makes the most out of his concert obsessions, reviewing and recapping festivals like Rolling Loud Miami and Camp Flog Gnaw. He’s also developed a strong editorial voice through album reviews, think-pieces, and interviews with some of the genre’s brightest upstarts and most enduring obscured gems like Homeboy Sandman, Bktherula, Bas, and Devin Malik.
Recommended Content
Buffalo Bills' Damar Hamlin On Capitol Hill To Discuss NFL Safety Legislation Sports Damar Hamlin Visits Capitol Hill 2.6K
Erika Goldring/Getty Images Gossip Disturbing Footage Shows Astroworld Festival Victim Being Dropped On Her Head 72.7K
The 2023 ESPY Awards - Red Carpet Sports Damar Hamlin Awards ESPY To Team Who Saved His Life 1.7K
Jason Kempin/Getty Images Antics Ja Rule Weighs In On Popeyes & Chick-Fil-A's Eternal Chicken Debate 3.9K