Kanye West Labels Dave Blunts His Favorite Rapper And Offers To Get Him A Trainer

BY Cole Blake 664 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
Celebrity Sightings : Day Six - Paris Fashion Week - Menswear F/W 2022-2023
PARIS, FRANCE - JANUARY 23: Ye is seen, outside Kenzo, during Paris Fashion Week - Menswear F/W 2022-2023, on January 23, 2022 in Paris, France. (Photo by Edward Berthelot/Getty Images)
Kanye West also clarified that while he loves Dave Blunts, Playboi Carti is his favorite "musician" overall.

Kanye West showed love to Dave Blunts on social media, Sunday night, labeling the viral "The Cup" rapper one of his favorite hip-hop artists out right now. The praise preceded a text message conversation between the two that Ye later shared online as well.

“Dave Blunts is my favorite rapper. His raps give me the energy of my tweets,” he wrote on X (formerly Twitter). He also clarified: “[Playboi] Carti my favorite musician.” From there, he shared a screenshot of a text message exchange he had with Blunts in which he expressed concern about his health. “Bout to listen. Do you mind if I connect you and my trainer. We need you to stay alive,” West wrote. Blunts replied: "Let’s do it. Thank you Ye." Blunts later shared a snippet of an unreleased song on which he references the interaction. “Ye said I’m the chosen one / Ye told me to talk to his personal trainer ’cause he wanna see me alive," he raps.

Read More: Snoop Dogg Can't Stop Laughing At Dave Blunts' Viral Juice WRLD Day Diss

Kanye West Twitter Antics

It's not the first time Kanye West has referenced Dave Blunts on X. Last week, he mentioned him while calling out Rolling Loud for allegedly asking the rapper not to perform some of his more offensive music. He wrote: "Dave Blunts gotta song that say ladyboy on it and Rolling Loud told him he can’t perform it But he can perform everything that’s talking about guns." The social media account for Rolling Loud fired back in the replies: "His team told him that, not us."

Besides Dave Blunts, Kanye West also recently made headlines for showing love to his longtime rival Drake on social media. He reflected on their feud and admitted that his anger came during a moment of jealously. Additionally, he asked the Toronto rapper to speak at his funeral once he passes.

Read More: Kanye West Enrages Social Media With KKK-Inspired "Outfit Of The Day"

[Via]

About The Author
Cole Blake
Cole Blake is a current staff writer at HotNewHipHop based out of New York City. He began writing for the site as an intern back in 2018 while finishing his B.A. in Journalism at St. John’s University. In the time since, he’s covered a number of breaking stories for HNHH. These include the ongoing YSL RICO trial, the allegations surrounding Diddy, and much more. His work also extends outside of hip-hop, having written extensively about a myriad of topics including politics, sports, and pop culture. He’s attended several music festivals to provide coverage for the site as well, such as Rolling Loud and Governors Ball.
Recommended Content
Kanye West Nazi Most Unbelievable Accomplishment Hip Hop News Music Kanye West Deludedly Calls His Nazi Embrace His "Most Unbelievable Accomplishment" 1236
67th GRAMMY Awards - Arrivals Music Kanye West Tries To Use Dave Blunts To Call Out Rolling Loud But Gets A Firm Response 2.5K
HNHH Logo Music Dave Blunts Puts Summrs On Blast For Laughing At His Health Issues 1039
Joe Rogan Praised Kanye West Hip Hop News Music Joe Rogan Praised Kanye West Before Interview Mix-Up 1122