Kanye West Labels Dave Blunts His Favorite Rapper And Offers To Get Him A Trainer

Kanye West showed love to Dave Blunts on social media, Sunday night, labeling the viral "The Cup" rapper one of his favorite hip-hop artists out right now. The praise preceded a text message conversation between the two that Ye later shared online as well.

“Dave Blunts is my favorite rapper. His raps give me the energy of my tweets,” he wrote on X (formerly Twitter). He also clarified: “[Playboi] Carti my favorite musician.” From there, he shared a screenshot of a text message exchange he had with Blunts in which he expressed concern about his health. “Bout to listen. Do you mind if I connect you and my trainer. We need you to stay alive,” West wrote. Blunts replied: "Let’s do it. Thank you Ye." Blunts later shared a snippet of an unreleased song on which he references the interaction. “Ye said I’m the chosen one / Ye told me to talk to his personal trainer ’cause he wanna see me alive," he raps.

Kanye West Twitter Antics

It's not the first time Kanye West has referenced Dave Blunts on X. Last week, he mentioned him while calling out Rolling Loud for allegedly asking the rapper not to perform some of his more offensive music. He wrote: "Dave Blunts gotta song that say ladyboy on it and Rolling Loud told him he can’t perform it But he can perform everything that’s talking about guns." The social media account for Rolling Loud fired back in the replies: "His team told him that, not us."