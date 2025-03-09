Kanye West Enrages Social Media With KKK-Inspired "Outfit Of The Day"

Kanye West is causing more controversy on social media with his latest post on Instagram. Taking to the platform on Sunday morning, he shared a picture of what appears to be the infamous white robe and hood associated with the Ku Klux Klan. He wrote in the caption: "Outfit of the day."

Fans in the comments section are expectedly upset with the post. "Kanye reminds me of that one episode of Dave Chappell where he was blind and thought he was white and in the klan," one user joked. Another wrote: "We can't keep defending bro even though he made graduation." Others attempted to defend the antics as simple trolling.

Kanye West's Antisemitism

It's far from the first offensive post Kanye West has put up in recent weeks. On Thursday, he brought up his upcoming album, Bully, on X (formerly Twitter) and described it as sounding "antisemitic." "This next album got that antisemitic sound. My new sound called antisemitic," he remarked. In the weeks before that, he voiced his support for Adolf Hitler, labeled himself a Nazi, trolled Taylor Swift, and much more. He even began using his Yeezy merchandise website to sell t-shirts with swastikas on them.