Kanye West Tries To Use Dave Blunts To Call Out Rolling Loud But Gets A Firm Response

Kanye West referenced Dave Blunts in a post on X (formerly Twitter) on Thursday afternoon. In doing so, he called out Rolling Loud for allegedly asking him not to perform some of his more offensive music. He wrote: "Dave Blunts gotta song that say ladyboy on it and Rolling Loud told him he can’t perform it But he can perform everything that’s talking about guns." The social media account for Rolling Loud then hit back in the replies: "His team told him that, not us."

Fans had mixed reactions to Kanye West's post. Some agreed, such as one user who wrote: "That says a lot about what gets normalized and what doesn’t. It’s wild how lyrics about violence get a pass, but something outside the 'norm' hits a wall. Feels like a reflection of deeper issues." Others complained about West's antics online.

Kanye West's Antisemitism

In addition to the post about Dave Blunts, Kanye West also wrote about his upcoming album, Bully, and described it as sounding "antisemitic." "This next album got that antisemitic sound. My new sound called antisemitic," he wrote in one post. In another he added: "PEOPLE USED TO TELL ME BLACK, RICH, VOCAL, PICK TWO OR THEY’LL KILL YOU KIIIIDS SING KIIIIDS SING JOKES ON YOU IM STILL ALIVE." It's far from the first time he's said something antisemitic in recent weeks. Before the latest rant, he voiced his support for Adolf Hitler, labeled himself a Nazi, trolled Taylor Swift, and much more. He even began using his Yeezy merchandise website to sell t-shirts with swastikas on them.