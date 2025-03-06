Kanye West Tries To Use Dave Blunts To Call Out Rolling Loud But Gets A Firm Response

BY Cole Blake 997 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
67th GRAMMY Awards - Arrivals
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 02: (FOR EDITORIAL USE ONLY) Kanye West (C) attends the 67th GRAMMY Awards at Crypto.com Arena on February 02, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic)
Bringing up Dave Blunts is just one of countless headline-grabbing posts Kanye West has made in recent weeks.

Kanye West referenced Dave Blunts in a post on X (formerly Twitter) on Thursday afternoon. In doing so, he called out Rolling Loud for allegedly asking him not to perform some of his more offensive music. He wrote: "Dave Blunts gotta song that say ladyboy on it and Rolling Loud told him he can’t perform it But he can perform everything that’s talking about guns." The social media account for Rolling Loud then hit back in the replies: "His team told him that, not us."

Fans had mixed reactions to Kanye West's post. Some agreed, such as one user who wrote: "That says a lot about what gets normalized and what doesn’t. It’s wild how lyrics about violence get a pass, but something outside the 'norm' hits a wall. Feels like a reflection of deeper issues." Others complained about West's antics online.

Read More: Kanye West Welcomes Andrew Tate Back To The U.S. With “Break The Internet” Interview Offer

Kanye West's Antisemitism

In addition to the post about Dave Blunts, Kanye West also wrote about his upcoming album, Bully, and described it as sounding "antisemitic." "This next album got that antisemitic sound. My new sound called antisemitic," he wrote in one post. In another he added: "PEOPLE USED TO TELL ME BLACK, RICH, VOCAL, PICK TWO OR THEY’LL KILL YOU KIIIIDS SING KIIIIDS SING JOKES ON YOU IM STILL ALIVE." It's far from the first time he's said something antisemitic in recent weeks. Before the latest rant, he voiced his support for Adolf Hitler, labeled himself a Nazi, trolled Taylor Swift, and much more. He even began using his Yeezy merchandise website to sell t-shirts with swastikas on them.

Kanye West also posted about Drake, earlier this week, admitting that he regrets feuding with the Toronto rapper. He noted that he wants Drake to speak at his funeral when he dies. "I SAW A VIDEO OF DRAKE WALKING THROUGH HIS HOUSE AND SHOWING HE HAD A LIBRARY OF RYHME BOOKS," West wrote. "MAN I WISH I COULD HAVE SEEN AND REMEMBERED THIS WHEN MY JEALOUSY OVERTOOK ME… I LOVE DRAKE. IMA SAY THIS WHEN I DIE I NEED YOU TO SPEAK AT ME FUNERAL."

Read More: Bhad Bhabie Claims Bianca Censori Cleared "CARNIVAL" Sample For Alabama Barker Diss Track

[Via]

About The Author
Cole Blake
Cole Blake is a current staff writer at HotNewHipHop based out of New York City. He began writing for the site as an intern back in 2018 while finishing his B.A. in Journalism at St. John’s University. In the time since, he’s covered a number of breaking stories for HNHH. These include the ongoing YSL RICO trial, the allegations surrounding Diddy, and much more. His work also extends outside of hip-hop, having written extensively about a myriad of topics including politics, sports, and pop culture. He’s attended several music festivals to provide coverage for the site as well, such as Rolling Loud and Governors Ball.
Recommended Content
Anonymous Club Fashion Show - Berlin Fashion Week SS25 Music Kanye West Wants Drake To Speak At His Funeral 1185
Buffalo Bills' Damar Hamlin On Capitol Hill To Discuss NFL Safety Legislation Sports Damar Hamlin Visits Capitol Hill 1369
67th GRAMMY Awards - Arrivals Relationships Kanye West Thanks Bianca Censori For Sticking With Him Through Rampant Scrutiny 4.1K
67th GRAMMY Awards - Arrivals Music Kanye West Is Now Launching An Antisemitic Cryptocurrency Called "Swasticoin" 1.5K