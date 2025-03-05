Kanye West Wants Drake To Speak At His Funeral

Kanye West surprisingly showed love to Drake on X (formerly Twitter) on Wednesday, despite their up-and-down relationship.

Kanye West shared an apology to Drake for beefing with him on X (formerly Twitter) on Wednesday. In doing so, he explained that he watched an old video of the Toronto rapper showing off his rhyme books and now regrets their feud. In turn, West said he wants Drake to speak at his funeral when he dies.

"I SAW A VIDEO OF DRAKE WALKING THROUGH HIS HOUSE AND SHOWING HE HAD A LIBRARY OF RYHME BOOKS," West began. "MAN I WISH I COULD HAVE SEEN AND REMEMBERED THIS WHEN MY JEALOUSY OVERTOOK ME… I LOVE DRAKE. IMA SAY THIS WHEN I DIE I NEED YOU TO SPEAK AT ME FUNERAL." Fans celebrated the move in the replies. "We want a collab album of both of the goats," one user wrote. Another added: "And this is why you're iconic ye. Jealousy to love story arc? That's the redemption arc we all need lol. Libraries of rhyme books are cool but owning up to your emotions is cooler." Others predicted their relationship will turn sour again soon enough. "We gone see this n***a crash out on Drake before summertime," one user wrote.

Kanye West & Drake Beef

While Drake and Kanye West butted heads a couple times over the years, their feud reached its peak in 2021 as both rappers prepared for the release of their respective albums Certified Lover Boy and Donda. After dissing each other on the projects, they put the beef to rest to team up for a concert in support of Larry Hoover. The truce didn't last long as they eventually began feuding yet again. In 2024, Kanye teased a remix of Future, Metro Boomin, and Kendrick Lamar's collaboration, "Like That."

Apologizing to Drake is far from the only headline-grabbing post Kanye West has made on social media in recent days. He's faced immense backlash for voicing his support for Adolf Hitler, labeling himself a Nazi, trolling Taylor Swift, and much more. He even began using his Yeezy merchandise website to sell t-shirts with swastikas on them.

