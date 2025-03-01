Kanye West Mocks "Positivity" While Defending Swastika Shirt Design

Did you want another Kanye West rant? Well too bad, because you got one. The rapper came out of Twitter retirement to defend his shocking decision to wear a Swastika shirt in public. West took a walk around Los Angeles with the shirt on February 28, and the feedback was predictably negative. He didn't care for the negativity, and took to Twitter the same evening to air out his frustrations. Ironically, Kanye West chose to bash positivity in the same rant in which he criticized others' negativity. Who knows.

Kanye West targeted the "art world" for not seeing his Swastika shirt vision. Apparently, the rapper sees the shirt as a piece of performance. "How could 'the art world' say my shirt isn't performance art," West asked. "Oh y'all pick what's art when I'm a stronger artist than any artist you represent." The rapper then delivered one of his most confusing and graphic threats to date. "I will pull my d*ck out and piss on your wife," he tweeted. Kanye West also fired off complaints seemingly tied to the shirt backlash. "N**gas is p**sy," he wrote in one tweet. "I hate positivity," he wrote in another.

Read More: Kanye West Refuses To Rap On Bhad Bhabie Diss Despite Clearing Sample

Why Is Kanye West Selling Swastika Shirts?

Kanye West then tried to justify his Swastika shirt to Twitter users. "So what's worse," he posited. "Jewish people promoting and getting paid off of Black people rapping and about ten people they just killed or me wearing a Swastika t shirt." The decision to defend his design and advertisement of the shirt runs counter to the notion that West is promoting "performance art," but contradictions have never been an issue for the rapper. He then posted a screenshot of a Swastika graphic being constructed. "Coming along nicely," West remarked.