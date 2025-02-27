Kanye West Requests Help Designing A Swastika Necklace As Nazi Antics Continue

Kanye West says he’s looking for a jeweler to help him make a swastika necklace. He made the request in a since-deleted post on X (formerly Twitter) on Thursday morning. “For all jewelers I’m looking for swastika chain designs. Please submit to swastachain@yeezy.com,” he captioned a video of a rendering of a possible design.

Predictably, the post has fans upset with his antics. “Jewelers, assemble! Swastika chain designs are in demand. Because nothing sparks joy like explaining to everyone that it’s actually an ancient symbol of peace,” one user joked. “Good luck with that.” Another wrote: “Bro is just out here fishing for controversy again.” One more shared the lyrics to the rapper’s The Life of Pablo track, “I Love Kanye," which references "the old Kanye."

Kanye West's Nazi Posts

Image via X (formerly Twitter) @kanyewest

The swastika necklace idea is far from the first time Kanye West has caused controversy for his support of Nazis in recent weeks. He previously labeled himself a Nazi, voiced his support for Adolf Hitler, and much more on X. He also paid for a Super Bowl commercial to promote his Yeezy merchandise website and then began selling swastika t-shirts on it. That resulted in Shopify banning his store from the platform. West has even considered launching a Nazi-themed cryptocurrency. He did backtrack at one point, writing in a post: "After further reflection I’ve come to the realization that I’m not a Nazi.” It appears those feelings were short-lived, however.

