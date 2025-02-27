Kanye West Requests Help Designing A Swastika Necklace As Nazi Antics Continue

President Trump Hosts Kanye West And Former Football Player Jim Brown At The White House
WASHINGTON, DC - OCTOBER 11: (AFP OUT) Rapper Kanye West speaks during a meeting with U.S. President Donald Trump in the Oval office of the White House on October 11, 2018 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Oliver Contreras - Pool/Getty Images)
Kanye West is back at the antisemitic antics on social media despite recently saying he's no longer a Nazi.

Kanye West says he’s looking for a jeweler to help him make a swastika necklace. He made the request in a since-deleted post on X (formerly Twitter) on Thursday morning. “For all jewelers I’m looking for swastika chain designs. Please submit to swastachain@yeezy.com,” he captioned a video of a rendering of a possible design.

Predictably, the post has fans upset with his antics. “Jewelers, assemble! Swastika chain designs are in demand. Because nothing sparks joy like explaining to everyone that it’s actually an ancient symbol of peace,” one user joked. “Good luck with that.” Another wrote: “Bro is just out here fishing for controversy again.” One more shared the lyrics to the rapper’s The Life of Pablo track, “I Love Kanye," which references "the old Kanye."

Kanye West's Nazi Posts
Kanye West Swastika
Image via X (formerly Twitter) @kanyewest

The swastika necklace idea is far from the first time Kanye West has caused controversy for his support of Nazis in recent weeks. He previously labeled himself a Nazi, voiced his support for Adolf Hitler, and much more on X. He also paid for a Super Bowl commercial to promote his Yeezy merchandise website and then began selling swastika t-shirts on it. That resulted in Shopify banning his store from the platform. West has even considered launching a Nazi-themed cryptocurrency. He did backtrack at one point, writing in a post: "After further reflection I’ve come to the realization that I’m not a Nazi.” It appears those feelings were short-lived, however.

In other news, Kanye West’s ex-wife, Kim Kardashian, recently made headlines for discussing their divorce on her reality series, The Kardashians. She revealed that their daughter, North West, was furious with her for initiating the separation and their relationship was marred for a full year. “North is like obsessed with me now. And calls me with her friends like, ‘Mom I love you, you’re the best mom. I love you so much,'" she explained.

