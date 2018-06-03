swastika
- Pop CultureElon Musk Says He Wanted "To Punch Kanye" After Swastika PostElon Musk says that he wanted to "punch" Kanye after seeing his swastika tweet.By Cole Blake
- CrimeTina Turner Mural In North Carolina Defaced With Incorrectly Drawn SwastikaPolice are still hunting for suspects.By Erika Marie
- SportsUFC Fighter Andrea Lee Assaulted By Husband, Arrest Warrant ImminentThe controversial UFC fighter is back in the news for all the wrong reasons.By Devin Ch
- GamingGermany Has Lifted Their Ban On Nazi Symbols Being Used In Video GamesGermany is allowing the symbols, only in certain circumstances. By Karlton Jahmal
- EntertainmentShakira Under Fire After Selling Tour Merch Necklace Featuring Nazi SymbolShakira's camp has removed the necklace from her online store.By Karlton Jahmal
- SportsUFC Fighter Defends Spouse's Swastika Tattoo: We "Have Many Ethnic Friends"UFC flyweight Andrea Lee is hard pressed to dig herself out.By Devin Ch