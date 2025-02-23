Kanye West Is Now Launching An Antisemitic Cryptocurrency Called "Swasticoin"

67th GRAMMY Awards - Arrivals
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 02: (FOR EDITORIAL USE ONLY) (L-R) Kanye West and Bianca Censori attend the 67th GRAMMY Awards on February 02, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)
Kanye West is getting involved in cryptocurrency and has an antisemitic memecoin called the "Swasticoin" in the works.

Kanye West is planning to launch a cryptocurrency called "Swasticoin" as the drama surrounding his antics online continues. Despite immediate widespread backlash, he wrote about the move in multiple since-deleted posts on X (formerly Twitter), on Friday, as caught by AllHipHop. "Would a Jewish person buy my meme coin if it was called the s####### coin?" he posted at one point. In another, he wrote: “PEOPLE WHO DIDN’T LIKE THE NAZI POSTS HITTING ME UP FOR THE CA ON MY SWASTACOIN."

The move comes after labeling himself a Nazi, praising Adolf Hitler, and much more in various controversial posts on social media over the last month. On top of those antics, Kanye West also began selling t-shirts with swastikas on them through his Yeezy merchandise website.

Why Are Kanye West & Dave Portnoy Beefing?

In response to the cryptocurrency announcement, Barstool Sports founder Dave Portnoy began going back and forth with Kanye West on X. In a pair of posts, he wrote: "Rumor is Kanye (worst human alive) may be launching a scam meme coin and morons will buy it. Snipers will get rich. Normal people will get crushed. People will cry. I fear I was the only honest man to ever exist in celeb coins. By the way I haven’t launched Greed 3. All Greed 3’s are fakes. There is no timeline for its launch. I’m not out here trying to make money for snipers and people who know how to game the system."

Kanye West eventually responded to those comments in a video on social media that he filmed while wearing the aforementioned swastika t-shirt. "Dave Portnoy, I don't know you. I saw you was tweeting… I have no idea who you are, we've gone back and forth joking. But when you start telling people that my coin is not real and you try to play with my money, that's the last time that we'll be talking online," he said in the clip. He added in the caption: "Never mention money."

