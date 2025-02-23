Kanye West Is Now Launching An Antisemitic Cryptocurrency Called "Swasticoin"

Kanye West is planning to launch a cryptocurrency called "Swasticoin" as the drama surrounding his antics online continues. Despite immediate widespread backlash, he wrote about the move in multiple since-deleted posts on X (formerly Twitter), on Friday, as caught by AllHipHop. "Would a Jewish person buy my meme coin if it was called the s####### coin?" he posted at one point. In another, he wrote: “PEOPLE WHO DIDN’T LIKE THE NAZI POSTS HITTING ME UP FOR THE CA ON MY SWASTACOIN."

The move comes after labeling himself a Nazi, praising Adolf Hitler, and much more in various controversial posts on social media over the last month. On top of those antics, Kanye West also began selling t-shirts with swastikas on them through his Yeezy merchandise website.

Why Are Kanye West & Dave Portnoy Beefing?

In response to the cryptocurrency announcement, Barstool Sports founder Dave Portnoy began going back and forth with Kanye West on X. In a pair of posts, he wrote: "Rumor is Kanye (worst human alive) may be launching a scam meme coin and morons will buy it. Snipers will get rich. Normal people will get crushed. People will cry. I fear I was the only honest man to ever exist in celeb coins. By the way I haven’t launched Greed 3. All Greed 3’s are fakes. There is no timeline for its launch. I’m not out here trying to make money for snipers and people who know how to game the system."