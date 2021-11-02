cryptocurrency
- SportsCristiano Ronaldo Hit With $1B Lawsuit For Promoting Binance NFTsThe class-action suit calls Ronaldo's endorsement "deceptive and unlawful."By Ben Mock
- SportsPaul Pierce Forced To Pay Over $1 Million In Fines Following Crypto PromotionPaul Pierce was fined by the SEC.By Alexander Cole
- ViralLogan Paul Apologizes For CryptoZoo Failure, Plans To Give Out RefundsThe podcaster has finally addressed his NFT game's failure and will be giving back $1.3 million in rewards to players.By Isaac Fontes
- SportsTom Brady, Steph Curry, & Others Named In Class-Action FTX LawsuitNumerous athletes and celebrities are being implicated in a lawsuit against FTX.By Alexander Cole
- TechLogan Paul Admits To Losing Over $620K From A Single NFTThe 27-year-old paid $623,000 for the Non-Fungible Token back in 2021.By Balen Mautone
- RandomElon Musk Shows Support For Dogecoin Despite Massive FallThe entire cryptocurrency market is a disaster right now.By Alexander Cole
- Pop CultureElon Musk Faces $258 Billion Lawsuit For Alleged Dogecoin Pyramid SchemeElon Musk is facing a massive lawsuit regarding his support of the cryptocurrency Dogecoin.By Cole Blake
- TechRick Ross Reacts To Crypto Market CrashRick Ross shows his hesitancy when it comes to cryptocurrency again, while the market plummets.By Quam Odunsi
- SportsJake Paul Lists Joe Biden's Failures, Believes Crypto Is Main PrioritySomeone just lost money on Bitcoin.By Alexander Cole
- RandomBitcoin & Cryptocurrency Take Massive Nose DiveBitcoin is currently at its lowest value in 16 months.By Alexander Cole
- TechLil Yachty & Soulja Boy Implicated In Crypto Pump And Dump LawsuitJake Paul is also a part of the lawsuit.By Alexander Cole
- MusicGunna Denies Being Involved In Crypto Scam, Says He Was HackedAfter being accused of his involvement in a potential rug pull, Gunna returns to social media to set the record straight.By Erika Marie
- MusicA Boogie Wit Da Hoodie Reveals His Preferred Method Of PaymentA Boogie Wit Da Hoodie is looking to do things differently from here on out.By Alexander Cole
- TechThe Biggest Rapper NFT Drops So FarWe take a look at some of hip-hop's biggest NFT releases.By Robert Blair
- TechGunna Fans Rug Pulled After Rapper Unveils Seemingly Shady "Pushin P" CoinGunna marketed the coin to his fans before deleting his tweet.By Alexander Cole
- Pop CultureMatt Damon Roasted On Twitter Over Crypto AdMatt Damon starred in a new ad for Crypto.com and Twitter is roasting him.By Cole Blake
- CrimeSecret Service Claims $100 Billion Has Been Stolen In COVID Relief Funds: ReportAssistant Special Agent in Charge Roy Dotson says that in his 29 years in law enforcement, he's "never seen something at this scale."By Erika Marie
- Original ContentJim Jones Details The Dipset Influence, Talks Kanye's "Donda" & "Drink Champs," & MoreJim Jones joins us for "12 Days Of Christmas" to discuss his second Gangsta Grillz project, evolving with the ever-changing music industry, and his reaction to Kanye West's "DONDA" album.By Aron A.
- TechAkon Announces Launch Of AKOIN Cryptocurrency Mastercard"Number one hustla' gettin' money."By Taylor McCloud
- TechPost Malone Drops $735K On Two Bored Ape Yacht Club NFTsThe "Rockstar" singer dropped nearly a quarter of a million dollars on cartoon apes. By Taylor McCloud
- TechMoney Man Becomes First Artist To Be Paid In Bitcoin, Receives $1 Million Advance From EMPIREThe Atlanta rapper received his seven-figure advance in Bitcoin.By Taylor McCloud
- TV"Squid Game" Crytpocurrency Creators Make Off With $3.38M From Investors In "Rug Pull" ScamThe SQUID cryptocurrency peaked at $2,861 before plummeting to $0. By Taylor McCloud