In 2021, Logan Paul officially launched his NFT-game, CryptoZoo. It’s “an autonomous ecosystem that allows ZooKeepers to buy, sell, and trade exotic animals and hybrids. CryptoZoo incorporates cryptocurrency and Non Fungible Tokens (NFTs) into a simple, fun game with familiar mechanics.” Of course, this is according to a since-deleted description on its official site.

Paul is responsible for selling images of animal NFTs within the game. He’s also responsible for subsequently telling players that they’d be able to hatch them and breed the animals. In doing so, they’d be able to win coins in a cryptocurrency called $ZOO.

However, later in 2021, YouTuber Coffeezilla put out a docu-series on his channel as an attempt to expose the game as non-functional. After making millions through the sales of NFTs within CryptoZoo, it seemed as though the podcaster had abandoned the project completely. This is because he seemed to have stopped mentioning it. As a result, many were left to believe it was a scam.

After facing public criticism for CryptoZoo ever since, the new WWE wrestler is finally addressing the situation. He does so in a video posted to his Twitter account on Friday (January 13). He begins by denouncing his attitude towards Coffeezilla’s accusations and denies scamming anyone through the game.

“That’s what I’d do if I was him; milk the sh*t out of this. He’s probably going to, he’s good, he’s very good. The more he says and the more he continues to spread this misinformation that this was any sort of con or scam, the more I have for the lawsuit that I am filing,” he initially said in response on an episode of his podcast, Impaulsive.

Logan Paul says me interviewing people who lost money in CryptoZoo is "milking the shit out of it", and if I continue to do so and call this a scam: it's going to be worse for me in his lawsuit. pic.twitter.com/quDUrd4ELm — Coffeezilla (@coffeebreak_YT) January 4, 2023

In his new update, however, he goes on to detail his plans to give back $1.3 million in rewards. This will go to players who ultimately feel disappointment in the game. “Step 1, Jeff and I are going to burn our ZooTokens, so we have no financial upside in the game and it will add value to holder tokens. Step 2, we want to offer a rewards program for players who are disappointed in the status of the game, so essentially, you’re gonna be able to burn your base egg or your base animal for the mint price, which was 0.1ETH or the equivalent in BNB,” says the 27-year-old.

My 3-step plan for CryptoZoo, including a $1.3M rewards program for disappointed players.



Thank you, @coffeebreak_YT pic.twitter.com/xFX017UHoc — Logan Paul (@LoganPaul) January 13, 2023

“I am personally committing 1,000 ETH to this, which is about $1.3 million right now, for players who want to get out. Step 3, obviously finish and deliver the game, as outlined in the white paper by completing the egg bridge from ETH to BSC for base animals and base eggs, completing the marketplace and obviously, completing the release your animals into the wild, to accrue your yield function,” he continues afterwards.

Paul says there is currently an internal investigation going on. He plans to pursue legal action against “whomever needs to be held accountable.” It will certainly be interesting to hear the findings.

