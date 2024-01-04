Logan Paul Announces CryptoZoo Buyback & Lawsuit

Logan Paul has announced a $2.3M CryptoZoo buyback, purchasing all Base Egg and Base Animal assets. The move will finally mean that investors who accused the influencer of running a crypto scam will be able to recoup their investment in the NFT video game project. In an accompanying statement, Paul said he had "only the best intentions" and that the game's aborted release was due to "regulatory hurdles that would need to be cleared that I did not originally understand".

Additionally, Paul announced a lawsuit against CryptoZoo's developers as well as Jake "Crypto King" Greenbaum. Paul has accused the two men of leaking classified information about the project, causing external traders to capitalize and devalue the market for ZOO tokens. Their actions, Paul alleges, sunk the project's market value from $130M to $26M. The defendants have not yet responded to Paul's allegations.

Logan Paul "Retires" From Boxing

Meanwhile, 2023 also saw Paul "retire" from boxing. However, the claim was disputed by his brother Jake. “I don’t believe that. I don’t know when he’ll fight but he’s just got so much fight in him and he’s going into his athletic prime. I think he’s going to fight again for sure,” Jake told The MMA Hour in November.

Logan announced his retirement days prior during an interview on Fox. “Yeah, I think I’ve retired from boxing. I think I’ve done enough in the sport, going fully undefeated at 25-0. So yeah, I’m gonna be a wrestler now. No more money in boxing. Every company is going broke, so [I’m] a full-time wrestler," Logan told the show. It echoes comments that Logan made after he won the WWE US Championship. "I think I have to," Paul said of spending more time on WWE programming. "You're going to have to watch Raw. You're going to have to watch SmackDown. I'm going to make some surprise appearances and show these wrestlers who's the real king," Paul told ESPN.

