Dillon Danis Returns To Trolling Logan Paul And Nina Agdal, References Adam22 And Lena The Plug’s New Reality Show

After something of a hiatus, Dillon Danis has returned to his beloved pastime of trolling Logan Paul and Nina Agdal. Danis reposted a tweet from Dexerto which spoke about the reality show that Adam22 and Lena the Plug are hoping to launch. "Heard Logan and Nina doing the next season," Danis wrote as a quote tweet. While a little hard to follow, the implication is that the next season of the show will be men vying for the chance to sleep with Agdal.

The post is an amalgamation of every trolling thread Danis pulled against Paul ahead of their fight last month. However, it namely plays on the idea that Agdal is "easy" and that Paul is something of a cuck. Of course, Danis has to be careful what he says about the couple as Agdal is still pursuing legal action against him over his previous posts.

Danis Continues To Defend Logan Paul Fight Performance

While most of Danis' posting is now about MMA and his desire to fight in the UFC, he has found some moments to return to posting about Paul. "I would of rather this fight someone to make a show and trade not run the whole time," Danis wrote on X in October. His remark was in response to an account asking how differently the fight would have gone if he had fought stand-in Mike Perry instead of Paul. Danis then doubled down on his claim after a combat sports commentator argued that Danis was the one running away during the fight. "Watch the fight I didn’t take one back step," Danis said in a since-deleted follow-up.

Danis landed just 16 punches during his six-round fight against Paul and only threw 70 punches total. Meanwhile, Paul threw 330 and landed 108 of them. Furthermore, the fight ended with little dignity for Danis. In the dying seconds of the final round, Danis appeared to attempt a guillotine choke on Paul. However, the maneuver failed and Danis simply ended up on the mat. This led to the intervention of security and the declaration of a disqualification loss for Danis.

