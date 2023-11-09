Logan Paul Celebrates “Champ Life” With WWE Belt Thirst Traps

Logan Paul celebrated his recent WWE title win with an impromptu series of thirst traps. Entitled "Champ Life", the series of images shows Paul cuddling the belt in bed, smoking a cigar in a cowboy hat with the belt, wearing it at the gym, and using it to remain with Instagram's ToS while in the shower. Paul was crowned the new WWE US Champion after taking down Rey Mysterio at WWE Crown Jewel in Saudi Arabia last weekend. It was an antic-filled match, which saw Paul utilize brass knuckles amongst other tools to take down the Mexican veteran. Paul's first title comes just over two years after he made his WWE debut. Furthermore, the title comes in just his eighth pro wrestling match.

However, Paul appeared to imply that the title meant a greater focus on the promotion for him. "I think I have to," Paul said of spending more time on WWE programming. "You're going to have to watch Raw. You're going to have to watch SmackDown. I'm going to make some surprise appearances and show these wrestlers who's the real king." It's unclear who his first title defense could come against. That said, everyone from Dominik Mysterio to Bad Bunny has been named as a potential opponent.

Logan Paul's Energy Drink Sells 1 Billion Units

Meanwhile, PRIME, the energy drink owned by Paul and KSI, has reportedly sold 1 billion units. "We’ve officially sold 1,000,000,000 bottles — a hydration milestone we couldn’t have reached without you. Thank you for making PRIME the fastest growing beverage in history," the drink's official account wrote on social media. The milestone was reached in just 22 months, after Paul and KSI launched the brand in January 2022. While popular, it has been panned by many critics for its foul taste. Gordon Ramsay gave the drink a 0/10 rating after it comparing it to "swallowing perfume".

"What is life" Paul wrote on his own account, seemingly stunned at his own brand's successful. However, PRIME has become a major part of all of Paul's endeavors. During one of his WWE events, he participated in a skit that saw KSI dress up like a giant bottle of PRIME. Meanwhile, their recent joint boxing card was officially dubbed "The PRIME Card" by broadcaster DAZN. If Paul or KSI is involved in something, it's a fair bet that PRIME is involved as well.

