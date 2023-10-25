Dillon Danis Claims Nina Agdal Posts Were “Comedy” Promotion Of Logan Paul Fight, Continues To Make Posts About Her

Dillon Danis dropped the gangsta act in recently released court documents. The former Bellator fighter claimed that the posts he made about Nina Agdal, the fiancee of Logan Paul, were "parody, satire, comedy, farce or opinions". He also claimed they were only posted to promote the fight and enhance the narrative of Danis being the "bad guy" in the fight. This is in stark contrast to Danis' social media persona, where he called Agdal a "slut" on multiple occasions and called her a "Karen" for suing him. Furthermore, Danis claimed he never used images that weren't already publicly available. Additionally, he argued that his posts were protected under the First Amendment. However, Danis has continued to go after Agdal and Paul despite being nearly two weeks removed from the fight.

In further claims, Danis also claimed that he did not have a "real beef" with Logan Paul and wasn't simply playing a part in promoting the fight. If that's the case, Danis really committed to the bit, reportedly making over 250 posts about Agdal alone in the leadup to the fight. However, was it worth it? The fight has widely been discredited as a boxing flop, with Danis losing via disqualification in the final round.

Read More: Dillon Danis Destroyed By Piers Morgan For Landing Nine Punches Against Logan Paul

Dillon Danis Dropped By Bellator

Elsewhere, Danis is now a free agent. Over the weekend, he was released by Bellator, the UFC rival that Danis fought under twice. Danis has been inactive in the Octagon since 2019, dealing with a series of lingering injuries over the last four years. However, he also developed a reputation of fight-dodging. Many were surprised that he actually went through with the Logan Paul fight. Last year he was meant to fight KSI but dropped out at the last moment.

Danis has made it very clear that he intends to return to MMA and has demanded a shot in the UFC. He currently serves as the primary training partner of Conor McGregor. McGregor is currently preparing for his MMA return after a two-year injury absence. However, it's doubtful that there's much appeal for the UFC of a 2-0 fighter with no MMA fights since 2019. Furthermore, Danis now has a penchant for having a bite louder than his bark. Danis can certainly cut a promo, having called out basically every UFC fighter he could think of. However, there's a big difference between calling out Jon Jones and actually fighting him.

Read More: Dillon Danis Challenges Logan Paul To MMA Fight

[via][via]