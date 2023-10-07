Dillon Danis Trolls Jake Paul, Calls Out Jon Jones

Dillon Danis appears to have reached the level of internet trolling where he targets anyone he can think of. While his attacks against Logan Paul continue, Danis also took time this week to go after Jake Paul as well. "Jake isn't a real boxer; he's a loser, a lifelong JV athlete who hand-picks the exact opponents to make him look decent. He's a scam artist, just like Logan - two little insecure boys deep down fronting with tattoos and false confidence," Danis wrote on X alongside a picture of Jake pulling a goofy face.

However, Danis also bizarrely decided to take aim at UFC champion Jon Jones in a separate post. "If there was a world record for dodging, @JonnyBones would be the undisputed champ. But against a real legend like me? Doubtful. Maybe when he's done playing dress-up as a fighter, he'll muster the courage to step into the big league. I'll be here, ready to give him a lesson in greatness." While there has been some criticism of Jones "dodging" fights, he's still one of the UFC's best fighters while Danis hasn't fought in four years, has dodged multiple fights, and has never been invited to fight in the UFC.

Read More: Logan Paul Says Dillon Danis Will “Have The Worst Night Of His Life” During Their Fight

Dillon Danis Wants UFC Shot

Perhaps Danis calling out Jones is part of his wider plan following the Paul fight. Danis has stated a desire to get a shot in the UFC if he beats Paul. “I’m willing to go and go out there and see if what I’m saying is true. If I go to the UFC, give me your toughest fight. Give me Ian Garry, give me Neil Magny. Anybody. Leon Edwards. That would be the easiest fight. Colby [Covington], anybody," Danis told The MMA Hour earlier this week. Danis is still technically under contract with Bellator, the Paramount-owned UFC rival. However, he hasn't fought for the promotion since a pair of fights in 2019.

Furthermore, Danis claimed that his target was the UFC despite an offer from Misfits Boxing. “[Misfits is] trying to sign me, if I beat him. They’re actually in kahoots, who wants me, Jake [Paul] or KSI. But why am I doing that, boxing? I’m a jiu-jitsu guy. It’s so stupid. I want to go tap [UFC lightweight champion [Islam [Makhachev]. I want to go fucking beat these guys.” However, everything rides on the fight against Paul on October 14.

Read More: Dillon Danis Keeps Posting Nude Images Of Nina Agdal Despite Restraining Order

[via][via]