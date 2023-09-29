Logan Paul Says Dillon Danis Will “Have The Worst Night Of His Life” During Their Fight

Logan Paul has once again spoke out about just how badly he wants to destroy Dillon Danis. "I can't imagine after all the talk he's done on X, after all the shit he said, what it's going to be like to be trapped in a ring with me -- he has made a grave error. And assuming he shows up, October 14 will be the worst night of his life," Paul told TMZ.

However, Paul was far from finished. "He's a crybaby, legitimately. I'm not just saying this to be like a mean fight companion trying to rile him up. He's a coward. He's made this fight entirely about a woman -- he chose to pick a fight with a woman. She fought back. He's whining about it, he's upset. He's making excuses left, right and center." During the same interview, Paul also confirmed that Nina Agdal plans to attend the fight in Manchester, England.

Danis Doubles Down On Steroid Claims

Meanwhile, Danis has spent the last week doubling down on claims that he believes Paul uses steroids. "I love you, Mams, but this is the biggest scam. The reason USADA is effective is because of its random testing during camp. Logan Paul wants testing now because he used during camp, and now he's having a doctor clean his system, anticipating a test might be coming. And WWE tests regularly? Come on, I don't even need to comment on that 😂," Danis said on X, formerly Twitter. His comments were in response to assurances about testing from promoter Mams Taylor.

It's the second time this week that Danis has spoken out about scheduled testing for his fight with Paul. "This is nonsense. Another scam by Logan Paul to pretend he's clean. Setting a specific day and time for a piss test is the easiest to beat in all of sports, especially for someone like him with experience. It's why the UFC switched to USADA," Danis tweeted after initial reports that the fighters would be tested before their bout. As Danis has pointed out, there is little point in drug testing if the fighters know when the drug test is coming. The whole point of anti-doping agencies is to perform testing to hold people accountable. Elite athletes such as Olympians must keep detailed logs of their day-to-day activities. This is so that they can be easily found and contacted for a random drug check.

