Logan Paul & Dillon Danis Go At Each Other With Parody Websites

Logan Paul and Dillon Danis are currently in a feud that has gotten extremely ugly. Overall, the two are set to fight each other on October 14th. This is a fight that many believe Logan will win. Of course, this is because Danis has not fought in boxing or MMA since 2019. Moreover, his boxing skill is less-than-touted. There are people who have seen Logan fight, and they understand that he is much more skilled from a purely technical perspective. Simply put, Danis might be in trouble.

Additionally, Danis has been hit with legal ramifications for his harassment of Logan's fiancee, Nina Agdal. Danis has been posting nude photos of her and has even posted some edited images. Consequently, Agdal sought a restraining order, and it was granted. Needless to say, things have not been going super well for him. However, he did just create a website that seeks to roast Logan. Below, you can see that this website counts the days in which Logan has yet to pay the victims of his alleged Crypto Zoo scam.

Read More: Logan Paul Unveils “Incriminating” Footage Of Dillon Danis

Logan Paul Vs. Dillon Danis

Well, Logan wasn't going to pull any punches here, as he responded with a website created to mock Danis. On this website, you see a counter that displays how many days it has been since Danis' last fight. Overall, Logan may just have the edge in this one considering how Danis has not fought in over 1500 days. That is a bad look for the UFC fighter, and Logan is very much aware of it. It just goes to show that the more you know your opponent, the better the trash talk. At this point, you could apply this theory to both fighters.

With the fight coming up in three weeks, let us know who you think will win, in the comments section below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the latest news and updates from around the sports world. We will always be sure to keep you informed on the biggest stories from the biggest athletes.

Read More: Did Corinna Kopf Date Logan Paul? Everything You Need To Know